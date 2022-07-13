Cheers erupted from the audience as cancer survivors took the first lap around Kokomo
High School’s track. 33 teams had gathered at the Relay for Life, an annual fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. Throughout the five-hour event, which was held Saturday afternoon, the track remained occupied.
A half hour in, the fundraiser had already earned $15,000, surpassing the original goal of $10,000.
Compared to last year’s Relay for Life, which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and only featured three teams, event organizers said they were happy with the turnout.
Sherri Johnson, one of the event organizers, said this year’s Relay for Life had been organized in a relatively short window of time, primarily through word of mouth. She explained Howard County once held the largest annual Relay for Life in the state and wanted to reestablish the area’s reputation.
“Don’t give up on us. We’re looking for bigger and better things next year,” Johnson said.
As the sun began to set, hundreds of luminaria were placed around the track. The names of loved ones who died during their fight with cancer were listed, followed by a list honoring survivors.
By Monday, American Cancer Society’s event leader Gary Hight said the Saturday fundraiser had brought in $16,019. However, he added, it would likely take a month for the organization to count the total amount of money raised.
