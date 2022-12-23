The Kokomo Tribune had the opportunity to meet dozens, maybe hundreds, of special people this year.
Some overcame misfortune. Others found love. Several were happy to talk to the Tribune about the pride they have for their work and hobbies.
The top feature stories this year look back on some of the inspiring figures who shared their tales with us.
Running with Ryan
Ryan Steiner is a runner.
As a child, he would run into nearby cornfields to escape anxiety. As a teenager, he ran to escape hospitals and juvenile detention facilities that struggled to treat him for autism he didn’t know he had.
Then, in 2013, he ran two miles to bond with a woman he would end up marrying. It was the first time running felt good for Ryan.
Now, Ryan runs on the Nickel Plate Trail most days. Pushing a racing wheelchair — a pink and green chariot — he’s teaching his daughter Kala to love running, too.
Steiner explained he had a difficult time making friends when he was younger. Certain stimuli, such as the sound of someone sneezing or whistling, would make him angry and frustrated.
By the second grade, he had been kicked out of every school in Terre Haute, his hometown.
Then, at the age of 10, his meltdowns turned violent after Steiner’s stepfather tried to hold him down. Steiner was sent to a residential treatment facility that year.
Two years later, he was sent to a juvenile detention facility. When he tried to run away, prosecutors wanted him tried in an adult court. He received a suspended sentence of 20 years.
Soon, he was living in the adult biomedical unit of a state hospital, going through experimental medication testing, shock therapy and spending days strapped to his bed.
The doctors didn’t tell him he was autistic, though. They thought he was too smart to have autism.
He ran away from the state hospital after three years. After being caught and finding himself in jail, he wrote a letter to the judge pleading for a second chance at life.
Released to his grandmother, Steiner was enrolled in college. Around that time, he started to find comfort in food. But the stress eating, paired with medication, added weight to Steiner’s frame. By the time he was 18, he weighed 600 pounds.
He found friends during college. But when they introduced him to heroin, he was immediately hooked. At 25 years old, he was homeless and stuck with an addiction.
Once more, his grandmother stepped in to give Ryan another chance at life via a rehab facility.
Heading back to college to study psychology, he finally figured out why his brain acted differently than his peers. Steiner realized he was autistic.
He also started running and eating healthier.
Amanda, his future wife, could tell he had lost a lot of weight when she first saw him. She was on her own weight loss journey at the time.
The two bonded over running and Amanda, who is a musical therapist, didn’t mind that Steiner was autistic. They were married by 2014.
A year later, Amanda gave birth to Kala. She delivered at 23 weeks, though, and Kala’s brain was damaged. If she survived the 3% chance of living, it was unlikely Kala would ever be able to move or recognize her parents.
Kala beat the odds, though. She’s able to communicate through television shows and gestures.
As Steiner and his daughter honed in on their special language, he started running again to relieve stress, bringing Kala with him so she could see the world and spend time with her father.
“I run with her so that I can have the cognitive power to teach her the little things she needs, and show her the world so that she can be better and have a better life than I had,” Ryan said. “I want her to have a life in a world that wasn’t the same as mine.”
Sewing to remember
Kokomo’s Keith Woods had already been making quilts for roughly a decade when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Reminded of the 1918 pandemic, the retired chemist researched the forgotten influenza outbreak that stormed through the nation nearly a century prior.
Hoping to document the coronavirus for future generations, Woods decided to make a quilt dedicated to the early stages of the pandemic. A face mask, rolls of toilet paper and hands under a water faucet were depicted on the quilt.
The final result, a piece titled “IN This Together,” took him roughly a week to create.
Rather than standard bed quilts, Woods explained he aims for fiber art. He writes quilting patterns, too.
Initially, Woods explained, he wanted to donate the piece of fiber art to the Howard County Historical Society. But the Historical Society told him he should reach out to the Indiana State Museum instead.
Fast forward a few months and the State Museum decided to display the quilt in an exhibit titled “Collecting Indiana: Recent Art Acquisitions.”
“Every once in a while, when these sorts of things happen, it just seems odd that it happens to you,” Woods said while the piece was on display. “It seems like somebody else does those sorts of things.”
It wasn’t the first time Woods was recognized for his creative talent, though.
During his career as a chemist for Abbott Laboratories, Woods had been studying an arachidonic acid cascade when he decided the double bonds he had been observing looked like blank sheet music.
Hoping to fill the chemical musical staff, Woods worked with his colleague, Richard McCroskey, to fill in some notes. The “silly little piece of music” goes through an asthma attack before resolving with a drug treatment.
When their co-workers began asking for copies of electronic composition, Woods and McCroskey started composing new songs.
By 1996, they had a 14-track album titled “Molecular Music: Abbott’s Greatest Hits.” Then, the company’s CEO ordered hundreds of copies of the album, sharing the tunes with an international audience. Before long, thousands were being shipped around the world.
When Abbott’s Austrian branch celebrated its 25th anniversary, Woods and McCroskey were flown out to hear the Vienna Philharmonic perform one of their compositions.
“Every once in a while, these crazy things just happen, and it’s like, ‘When did this become my life?’” Woods said.
Honoring those who served
The Honor Flight Network was created in 2005 to celebrate American veterans. Through the program, military veterans are brought to Washington, D.C., for an all-expenses paid trip around the capital’s memorials.
During its first 17 years of operation, more than 250,000 veterans have been on the trip.
On Oct. 11, more than 80 Hoosiers joined the list of honored veterans.
Climbing aboard the American Airlines flight to Reagan International Airport, some of the veterans were emotional about the trip. When they landed roughly an hour later, they were met with a standing ovation.
Heading into the city, the group’s first stop was the World War II memorial. It was a special visit for Vietnam War veteran Pat Brown.
His father, Walter Brown III, was in the Navy during the second World War.
“My dad died when I was 4,” Pat said. “Everybody asked me what I thought about the trip (Honor Flight), and I told them two things that I wanted to see was the Vietnam Wall memorial and my dad’s grave again because this will probably be the last time I’m here to see it.”
As luck would have it, Arlington National Cemetery was the group’s last stop.
There had been plenty of other stops along the way — the group visited the Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Then, Brown was able to privately visit his father’s grave.
As the sun began to dip beneath the horizon, it was time to go home.
Hundreds of people were waiting for the veterans at Purdue University Airport. Walking toward the crowd of family and friends, some of the veterans began to tear up.
“It’s special,” Brown said. “It’s … it’s just been really special.”
Another chance to love
After decades of getting to know each other, Joe and Doris Ealy decided to tie the knot.
Joe was nearly 90 years old at the time. Doris was 86. The couple had been friends since they were in school.
Initially meeting through their former spouses, the two used to see each other during double dates.
Joe met Gary Packard, Doris’ former husband, playing basketball and softball. Doris knew Martha, Joe’s former wife, from school.
The two couples were married at the same parsonage, just five months apart. If their previous spouses were still alive, they would both be celebrating their 69th anniversaries this year.
Throughout their marriages, the two families continued to spend time together. They enjoyed playing card games together.
Joe spent 67 years with Martha, until she passed two years ago.
Doris spent 55 years with Gary. After her husband died, she mostly kept to herself, occasionally spending time with her family and members of her church.
Then, one spring morning, she received a call from Joe, asking whether she would like to go out for lunch.
They went to Bob Evans in Logansport for their reunion. With a bit of time, they were meeting each other every day.
But Joe told his daughters there weren’t any romantic intentions. And Doris was still wearing her wedding bands.
When she asked whether the rings bothered Joe, he told her they did. So, she gave the rings to her daughter the next day. The kissing started shortly after.
They were married Sept. 4, 2021. Both wore blue jackets and white shirts to the ceremony.
“We can hardly believe it yet, to this day,” Doris said. “After all these years, that we’re back to being together. We were never really together, we never really dated or anything before. But, it’s just kind of an unreal story to us, too.”
Collecting cards
A portion of the most comprehensive collection of English language Pokémon cards are stored in Kokomo.
A native to the City of Firsts, Charlie Hurlocker started collecting before he turned 10 years old. Now an internationally recognized collection, Hurlocker’s cards were once appraised for more than $10 million.
While building the collection, he’s learned a bit about the creation of value.
“If anybody understands anything about Pokémon, they usually understand first-edition base set Charizard,” Hurlocker said. “There’s probably millions and millions, maybe even tens of millions of people who know what that card is.”
Originally released in 1999, the card regained its spotlight after Logan Paul claimed to own a $1 million copy.
Usually, the card sells in a range between $66,000 and $499,999.
But, after receiving perfect scores from two different authentication and grading companies, Professional Sports Authenticator and Beckett Grading Services, Paul was able to claim his Charizard was more prestigious than others.
Hurlocker has a copy of the same card. It’s not even the rarest card in his collection.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected card values as well, Hurlocker said.
Before the pandemic, the Pokemon card community was primarily made of fans who enjoyed the cards. After 2019, though, the community grew to include people “seeking a pop cultural experience that happens to intersect with Pokémon cards.”
According to Bob Means, director of trading cards at eBay, Pokémon card sales grew 574% on eBay in 2020. Then, in 2021, Pokémon showed a 536% gross merchandise value increase.
“2020 saw a surge in collecting, flipping, and investing in trading cards due in large part to people staying home and finding new ways to spend their time — from finding long-forgotten collections to getting nostalgic and having more time to reignite their passions,” Means wrote. “Many were also turning to trading cards as a hobby while live events were not available. But what started as a hobby turned into an obsession — especially for a new type of collector now in the market. What was once unconventional for younger generations is now commonplace — not just collecting, but looking at collectibles as long-term investments.”
People tend to gravitate toward cards they remember, Hurlocker said. While the first generation holographic Charizard can be difficult to come by, some cards, like the mass produced holographic Ancient Mew, bring in more money simply for being recognizable.
“Everyone remembers it. Every kid felt special when they got that card, and that never went away,” Hurlocker said. “They remember those feelings that they had.”
Commented
