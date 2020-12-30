For all of us, the month of March was such a distinct moment in time. Everything changed. Local events were canceled, and routines were upended. Now, looking back, it’s amazing how we all adapted so quickly. Many of our favorite photos from 2020 captured that change.
But there was more to this year than just the pandemic. Explosions, Black Lives Matter rallies and other major events also made front-page news. Through it all, life went on. Some of our best photos were those capturing a simple slice of life.
Here’s a look back at 2020, through the lenses of Kokomo Tribune photographers Tim Bath and Kelly Lafferty Gerber, who captured some of the city’s most iconic moments from a turbulent and trying year.
