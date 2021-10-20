You have permission to edit this article.
Tribune turkey coloring contest returns

We’ll be printing some of our favorite turkeys in the Thanksgiving Day newspaper again, and we hope yours will be among them.

This year we've partnered with the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to collect and display many of your submissions.

Download PDF Turkey contest entry 2021.pdf

So, kids of all ages — grab your markers, your glitter, your cotton balls and your imagination. We want to see your most creative creations again this year!

If you have any questions, contact Rodney Ogle at 765-454-8579 or email him at rodney.ogle@kokomotribune.com

HURRY! DEADLINE FOR ENTRY IS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

