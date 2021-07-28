What started as a project during the coronavirus pandemic became an eye-catching way to honor veterans.
Army veteran Warren Sims' pet project amid COVID-19 was building and customizing a 1920 Ford Model T. It was on the morning of July 20 when a group of veterans met at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., to commemorate the vehicle.
The local vets signed the back of the car, and they were also encouraged to write on a decal located on the top of the trunk the names of missing in action or killed in action soldiers with whom they served.
Sims bought the car from Chrysler when the plant shut down due to the pandemic. He said that as soon as he got the vehicle back home with help from some friends, the decision was made.
"We decided we're cutting here and starting over," said Sims, who served in the Army from 2009-16, and was deployed from 2014-15 to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. The veteran, who co-owns All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road, said he envisioned a "cool looking, Army green car."
Sims decided he wanted to find a way to use the car to celebrate vets while remembering POW/MIA and soldiers killed in action. He, along with a friend, found a decal to put on the top of the trunk of the vehicle, and reserved that area for those soldiers.
"The cool part is now we just get to keep having fun, driving it," he said. "These guys get to enjoy it and see it and sign it."
Part of the reason Sims chose to honor fallen soldiers was due to the decal, but another driving force hits close to him. His girlfriend, Teri Rose, is an American Gold Star Mother, meaning she lost a child in the service of the U.S. military.
"Part of it was the decal, but Teri is a Gold Star Mom," he said. "It's at home with us every day."
Sims said that being able to bring about a conversation or moment of support for other veterans is what drives him to do projects such as these.
"But being able to sign (the car) as a veteran, there's a certain sense of pride to be able to put your name, yourself out there and say, 'You know, I did that,'" he said. "Whether these guys see it rolling around town, or they get to sign it and have a conversation about KIAs or MIAs, amongst each other or to themselves, they get to have that.
"As long as these guys are able to enjoy it and get something from it, it's cool with me," Sims said.
This isn't out of the ordinary for Sims. He's always doing some community project or getting involved to help out. VFW Quartermaster Pat Gebhart said Sims' commitment is nonstop.
"I don't know when he finds time to sleep," he said.
Sims isn't the only local veteran driving a vehicle for veterans. Vietnam veteran Jerry Paul drives a red pickup truck with a POW/MIA wrap on it. This is the third iteration of the wrap, and he changes it every so often. On the back of the truck, Paul typically has a message of encouragement, such as, "Leave no veteran behind."
Paul, who has spearheaded projects such as the local POW/MIA Flag Adoption Program, said his motivation lies with encouraging the younger generation of veterans.
"The idea is to make sure the young veteran generation, to pull them up. ... " he said. ""Sometimes it just makes you feel good, and it makes you feel good to make another veteran feel good."
But Paul said it isn't just him who takes this to heart but the entire VFW Post 1152.
"No one has tried harder to get women involved and the younger generation involved than this VFW right here," he said. "And that's our responsibility to this county. None of this means anything if we don't get women involved or the young people involved. It's our job to make sure they don't get left behind."
VFW Post Commander John Meeks II said it is crucial to provide some type of support for all generations of veterans.
"I don't care what war you were in or whatever, if you saw something or if you were involved in something, you're going to bring it home," he said.
Paul said he tells other Vietnam veterans that the past is the past, and it won't change, but that doesn't mean they can't improve things for the future.
"Here's what I like to tell Vietnam veterans: the past is the past, it ain't going to change. So if you're waiting on a parade, create your own parade, like John (Meeks) does. The idea for us is not sitting around harping about what happened but to do something."
The VFW takes this to heart. Last year, Post 1152 was nationally recognized for donating $1.8 million in community services via scholarships, cash donations, man hours, funeral rites, programs and more, Meeks said.
"I'm really proud of the number of hours we donate and the number of funerals we perform military rites for," Meeks said. "It's all volunteer."
The post's Military Rites Captain Steve Heronemus, who goes by "Hero," has performed 2,974 funerals since 2002. He's kept track of every one, including a funeral where the military rites team waited three hours and 15 minutes in the snow to perform the rites.
Larry Gunnell, VFW military rites chaplain and statistician, has numbers for just about everything. There are 27 members on the funeral rites team. They have performed 84 funerals in the first six months of 2021, he said.
It all boils down to the post's mission to carry the torch on to younger veterans, providing the support that all veterans deserve, Paul said.
"If we don't do our jobs, they're not going to feel comfortable stepping up and taking over when we're gone," Paul said, gesturing toward Sims. "And we're going to make sure that we show them they're welcome, and wanted, here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.