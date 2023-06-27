Crowding around an assortment of saws, drills and lumber, dozens of volunteers were hard at work Saturday afternoon.
Two religious organizations, ACT3 Ministry and Servants at Work (SAWs) Ministry, came together to build ramps over the weekend for less fortunate people. They started at 8:30 a.m. and didn’t plan on walking away until 3 p.m. A total of 11 churches were represented among the volunteers.
Bob Hill, who helped organize the volunteering effort, explained it was the first time the group of volunteers built two ramps in one day. One of the ramps was for a woman who struggles with stairs, the other was for a child who uses a wheelchair.
SAWs is based out of Hamilton County, Hill said, but reaches 68 counties across the state. Hill oversees Howard, Miami and Tipton County operations.
“I like it because I’m serving God and I’m able to do it,” Hill said.
So far, Hill added, local SAWs volunteers have built seven ramps this year. The organization built 23 ramps last year.
Billie and Cecil Watson were among the latest group of ramp recipients. Volunteers filled their yard, accompanied by the drone of power tools.
Stepping out on their front porch, the couple explained it wasn’t the first ramp that had been built at their home. It was certainly an improvement, though, from the makeshift ramp they had been using.
The makeshift ramp they had been using was too steep, Billie added, and it scared her 10-year-old son who uses a wheelchair.
“It was really hard to get him up,” Billie said. “It was kind of thrown together, just enough for us to be able to get him up and down the stairs.”
The new ramp stretches toward their driveway and has a gradual incline. Rather than replacing the stairs that lead to the home’s front porch, space was carved out in the porch railing so they could decrease the slope.
Billie noted the new ramp marked the second time SAWs built a ramp for her son. She was excited to see the new ramp being built.
“It means a lot,” the mother added. “It’s going to be such a tremendous help.”
ACT3, the other ministry group that helped with ramp building, focuses on recruiting volunteers in their “third stage” of life.
Jeff Harlow, one of the ACT3 volunteers, explained third stagers are people who have reached a point in their lives where they have expendable time and energy. He called Baby Boomers the greatest untapped resource.
“None of us want to drift into irrelevance,” Harlow said.
Through ACT3’s website, act3ministry.com, potential volunteers fill out profiles that explore their skills and what they’re passionate about. As projects come up, volunteers are notified of ones that match their skills and interests.
If you or someone you know could use a ramp, SAWs builds ramps based on applications. The organization focuses on families or individuals with low income. You can learn more, become a volunteer or apply for a ramp online at sawsramps.org.
