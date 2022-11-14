Three years ago, Hadley Shedron went into the We Care Trim-a-Tree auction with her heart set on purchasing a neon Christmas tree. Although she was outbid, winning bidder Warren Sims donated the tree to Hadley. Since then, she’s attended the annual auction with the goal of donating a tree to someone else.
At the 2022 auction, which was held Sunday evening in Markland Mall, Hadley purchased multiple trees to donate.
The 12-year-old had raised $750 dollars for the event by selling a variety of handmade bracelets.
When it came to the tree she had wanted for herself, though — one decorated with vintage board games and records called “Rocking around the Groovy Tree” — Hadley was outbid by Sims again. And once more, Sims donated the tree to her.
Earlier in the night, Hadley said, Sims had asked her how much money she had raised for the auction this year and which tree was her favorite.
“She works hard,” Sims said. “It’s important to reward hard work.”
He and Hadley bumped fists. Hadley’s family teared up.
“She was a kid. I didn’t want to beat a kid,” Sims said of the first tree he donated to Hadley, adding that it had been fun to donate the tree instead of taking it home.
A chorus student, Hadley said she loves music and has been learning to play guitar. When she saw the tree’s record player, it quickly became her favorite in the festival.
Hadley added she had recently been playing more Mastermind, which was one of the board games under the tree. The rest of the games, she said, were going to other children.
“This is what Christmas is,” said Lindsay Shedron, Hadley’s mother. “It’s not about us, it’s about helping others.”
There were multiple schools at the fundraiser that went into the fundraising auction with the intention of buying back their tree.
For example, Taylor Elementary prekindergarten and kindergarten teachers came prepared with a group of students touting a $1,002.60 bid. Nobody had the heart to outbid the students.
The school’s tree was decorated to resemble its theme for the year, “Ohana means family.” Each of the tree’s ornaments had been made by students.
Money for the school’s bid had been raised by students — who were encouraged to pick up extra chores in exchange for donations — through a frozen treat fundraiser at the school and general staff donations.
“We are super excited, and we can’t wait to bring it back to share with the school,” said Julie Ryckman, who teaches prekindergarten and preschool at Taylor Elementary.
“I’m just very proud of how the school family came together to make this happen,” Sarah Fleek, a fellow kindergarten teacher, said.
The People’s Choice tree this year was in remembrance of Jim Butler, a former police officer and announcer for the Tri-Central Trojans. One of the decorators added he had once worked for WWKI.
Votes for the People’s Choice, contributed through donations, brought in more than $240. Accounting for all of the votes combined, the People’s Choice donations brought in $5,514.26.
“I thought it was pretty awesome,” said Dennis Richardson, one of the decorators. “It’s great that they remembered the man for what he was.”
The tree was decorated, then purchased for $400 by the Tri-Central Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The largest bid of the night was $6,600 dollars. In return, winning bidders Jennifer and Bob Nies won a Disney-themed tree, which came with prizes, including a four day trip to Disney World.
The winning bidders said they had gone into the auction hoping to bring home the Disney-themed tree. They had recently welcomed their first granddaughter into the world and wanted to bring her to Disney as her first birthday present.
“Grandparents do crazy things,” Jennifer Nies said, later adding “We love We Care and how they just help.”
In total, the auction brought in $83,241.10
“The night was fantastic,” said Mariesa Skogland, coordinator of the Trim-a-Tree festival. “Everybody did great, everybody came ready to buy.”
Skogland noted there had been multiple trees, she predicted eight in total, that had been purchased for families in need.
“We’re gonna provide a lot of Christmases,” Skogland said.
