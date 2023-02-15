The first time Rudolf Schroeter saw Betty, she was walking across their school’s gymnasium floor. Rudolf turned to his friend and declared he would marry Betty some day. His friend said she would never even talk to Rudolf.
They’ll celebrate 70 years of marriage in April. Betty said she was grateful to have spent so much time with Rudolf.
The couple didn’t plan any big excursions for their Valentine’s Day. Instead, they were pleased to enjoy dinner among friends during the sixth annual Valentine’s Day Ball at Wellbrooke of Kokomo.
There were rows of tables packed with Wellbrooke residents and their family members during the holiday celebration. Dangling above dinner plates that were topped with five cheese ziti, chicken and breadsticks, paper hearts and pink lanterns twirled suspended from the ceiling.
The hallways of Wellbrooke had been festively decorated, too. There were also backdrops that encouraged family members and friends to pose for photos.
Centered in front of the dining celebration, a wall covered with more symbols of affection served as the background for Don Smith. Picking up a Yanagisawa tenor saxophone and throwing on a backing track, he played for the crowd of chattering celebrators.
Occasionally, between songs like “Amazing Grace” and “Always on my Mind,” he would switch the tenor out for a 50-year-old Selmer Mark VI alto sax. Most of his pauses were met with applauds.
Smith explained he had been playing for 62 years and wasn’t quite ready to give up the instrument. He had given up on ladders and roofing, but the horn was sticking with him.
For a while now, Smith has been performing about once a month for the residents at Wellbrooke. He likes visiting with the residents.
As everyone finished their supper, carts of ice cream and chocolate mousse were wheeled out. Each of the women in attendance received a red rose with their dessert.
Pauline “Stella” Mace was enjoying her dessert with multiple generations of family members. She had been crowned queen of the first Wellbrooke Valentine’s Day Ball, and staff members at the senior living facility said she took her responsibility as queen seriously.
She said she was proud to be the first queen.
There are two pairs of kings and queens now — one pair from the facility’s assisted living community and another from the health center community.
Mace had a word of advice for the soon-to-crowned 2023 kings and queens — be nice and smile.
Smelling her rose, she added that it had been an enjoyable Valentine’s Day.
Miss Howard County Gracie McClain, who was invited to crown the kings and queens of the ball, shared more advice for the two pairs who would soon represent Wellbrooke of Kokomo during community events.
She said the winners should enjoy the time they have as community representatives.
“Cherish it,” McClain said.
As the tables were cleared of empty mousse dishes, a hush fell upon the room. Holding the crowns and tiaras, McClain took her spot in front of the crowd.
It was time to name the new winners. Drumroll, please.
By popular vote from residents, their family members and Wellbrooke employees, Betty and Rudolf Schroeter were crowned king and queen of the assisted living community.
Cheers gave way to another drumroll as another crown and tiara was prepared.
In a close race, Gerry Walker won the title of king. In a landslide vote, Nancy Smith became the health center’s queen.
Walker said the celebration had been “very nice” and that he had been surprised by the vote to crown him king.
Smith was less surprised. She had been suspicious of her pending victory going into the dinner and had struggled to contain her excitement. Still, she was grateful.
“It’s rather emotional that many people voted for me,” Smith said.
As for the Schroeters, Rudolf and Betty said they had been happily surprised to win the titles of king and queen.
“We never set out to win something,” Betty said.
“It was a nice honor,” Rudolf said.
