Activities such as archery, canoeing and hiking are fairly common for summer camps. Last year, the YMCA’s STEM camp gave children the opportunity to participate in those classic experiences, while adding additional programming that aimed to combat summer learning loss.
The first camp, which was attended by 120 children, was partially funded by NIPSCO, a natural gas and electric company. Recently, the company pledged $40,000 to ensure the STEM camp could continue at Camp Tycony, 27 S. 300 West, through 2023.
“NIPSCO is proud to support the Kokomo YMCA STEM camp and we are committed to enhancing quality of life in our communities through partnerships, volunteering, charitable giving and economic development,” said Karen McLean, NIPSCO public affairs & economic development manager. She added NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource, prioritizes STEM while considering charitable efforts.
A.J. Edwards, the camp’s director, explained STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities include egg drop experiments, learning about the camp’s creek, building birdhouses and making balloon-powered cars.
“We tell the kids that they’re little inventors,” Edwards said, explaining the children are able to diverge from instructions during STEM activities. “The whole point is that they’re inventive as well, so they have the opportunity to develop things their own way.”
The camp director added this year’s STEM camp will be similar to last year’s.
“They’ll do all kinds of cool stuff and they don’t really know it’s learning,” Edwards said. “They’re learning without even realizing it.”
Edwards added the 2021 STEM Camp reached capacity. There had been more families that wanted to send children to the camp, but weren’t able to sign up in time.
Funds from NIPSCO will be used to purchase materials needed for the camp and pay for underserved youth. This year, $20,000 will be donated, and an additional $20,000 next year.
“Learning while laughing is a powerful thing. Kids might not realize it, but by attending this STEM Camp, the summer learning loss that happens when kids are out of school is minimized,” Trish Severns, CEO of the Kokomo Family YMCA said in a press release.
Severns added the opportunity for children to be active and outside during the summer adds a health and wellness aspect to the program.
The camp will be split between three sessions, with a maximum of 40 children able to participate in each session.
A week at the camp will cost $50, which Edwards said is considerably cheaper than the YMCA’s traditional day camp.
If the enrollment fee is financially stressful for a participant, NIPSCO will cover the cost.
“If it’s any kind of hardship for any of our families, they are always welcome to reach out to us. We’d be happy to work with them on that,” Edwards said.
“It’s really important because there’s a lot of children in our community that won’t have the opportunity to go to any kind of camp,” Edwards said. “Because we’re able to offer this camp at such a low rate, and work with so many underserved families in the community, it gives kids the opportunity to do things they would never do.”
The STEM camp’s first session begins Tuesday. Applications are available to print online or at the downtown YMCA, 114 N. Union St. The applications should be submitted to the membership desk at the YMCA.
The first session will run until July 8.
The next session runs July 11-15, and the third will be July 18-22.
The camp’s hours run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dropoff starts at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up lasts until 4:30 p.m.
For more information, or to find the application, visit camptycony.com/stemcamp/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.