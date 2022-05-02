Principal Tiffany Myers wrapped her arm around Bentley Smith as she introduced him to the audience at Northwestern’s April school board meeting.
Bentley was to be recognized as Northwestern Elementary’s student of the month. Myers regaled the crowd about a conversation she had with Bentley, who was full of funny stories about his parents.
“He made me die laughing,” Myers said. “I had a tear for real.”
All positive, the principal reassured the audience, which included Bentley’s parents and grandparents.
Northwestern honors a student from each school building at its monthly board meetings during the school year.
Meetings are filled with parents and grandparents, ready to snap a few pictures of their kids.
Student of the month designations come with the honor of a student’s principal or teacher — sometimes both — talking about them during a board meeting.
It’s a monthly occasion at Eastern and Western, too. Eastern’s student of the month awards returned in March, following a pandemic hiatus.
It can be an awkward moment for kids. They’re dressed nice, standing up in front of strangers while being praised. They might even have to talk.
But for the parents, it’s a proud moment.
Curt and Carley Rawlings beamed after their daughter, Brynley, was honored as student of the month for Western Intermediate School.
“The fact that she got honored is probably the most proud moment I’ve had,” her father said.
“She has some amazing teachers who have really helped her,” Carley added.
For some, it runs in the family. Robert and Sena Creppy have had multiple children earn student of the month at Northwestern. Their most recent was their son, Robert, who earned the middle school award last month.
“It helps us know what we’re doing at home is working,” the elder Robert said.
Student of the month honors aren’t reserved for straight-A students. It’s a chance for teachers to recognize students who have improved, do the little things right, work hard or just make each day a little better.
Allison Turner, Brynley's teacher, gave a few remarks to the Western audience at April’s board meeting about her student. She noted how Brynley's work ethic helped her make strides in the classroom this year.
“Brynley never gives up,” Turner said, tearing up. “I’m getting emotional.”
Those in the audience get to find out about cool kids, too. Such as Ian Coon, Western High School’s April student of the month, who is a volunteer firefighter with Harrison Township.
Younger Northwestern students talk about their favorite part of school and what they’d do if they were principal for a day.
Their answer is almost always more recess.
Older students are asked to reflect about why they were named student of the month.
A’Marion Conyers was last month’s Northwestern High School recipient. He guessed it was for his positive personality and desire to cheer those up who are having a bad day.
“He has an infectious personality,” said Tim Shoaff, high school principal. “If you’re having a bad day and you see A’Marion and he says 'Hi, how you doing?' and smiles, it just changes your day.”
High school students of the month are also asked to give advice to the younger kids. It’s usually to get involved in as much as they can.
Honored students get pictures with their parents, teacher, principal and the school board following the brief ceremony. Western students fist bump board members.
Student of the month honors also lead to more meaningful connections.
Elise Tarrh invited Myers out to Dairy Queen with her son, Jensen, and their family after he was named a student of the month for January.
It’s now a monthly tradition. Myers went with Bentley and his family after April’s school board meeting. She got to hear more of his hilarious stories.
“I learned so much more about them as a family and things they enjoy,” Myers said.
It’s good practice to get to a school board meeting early when student of the month honors is on the agenda. Seats can be at a premium, for a while.
School board presidents know why people are there, though. Once student recognition wraps up, time is allowed for parents and kids to file out.
Northwestern board President Ted Merrell has fun with it, encouraging parents to stick around for the “super exciting” or “most exciting” part of the meeting before dismissing the crowd.
Usually all that’s left are school administrators, a teacher or two and a couple parents.
