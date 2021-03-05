BUNKER HILL — Female reservists at Grissom Air Reserve Base are applauding new, less strict regulations on how they wear their hair, saying the former requirements sometimes left them with migraine headaches.
The new rules allow women in the Air Force to wear their hair in one or two braids, or a single ponytail, and their bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes.
The regulations took affect last month, and replaced the former approved styles for women, such as wearing their hair in tight buns.
Previous policies also stated a ponytail, small locs, twists or braids could not extend farther than the bottom of the uniform collar. Now, that length has been extended to the bottom of the shoulder blades, allowing women to grow their hair longer.
“In the past, I used to deal with headaches, hair breakage and even rashes from having my hair pulled so tight,” 2nd Lt. Julia Person, 434th Operations Support Squadron intelligence officer, said. “The new standards have already significantly helped with some of those issues.”
The changes came after the Air Force uniform board met in November to discuss ideas sourced from airmen across the Air Force who participated in a dress and appearance crowdsourcing campaign.
The board reviewed all ideas, including a recommendation from the Air Force’s Women’s Initiative Team. Thousands of women across the Air Force provided feedback, stating constraints to hair grooming standards resulted in damage to hair, migraines and, in some cases, hair loss.
The Air Force said that in addition to addressing issues associated with personal health and hair loss, adjusting female hair standards supports ongoing efforts to address diversity and inclusion in the ranks.
Person said the new rules have already gone a long way in improving her life as a reservist.
“It’s so much easier to maintain our hair now,” she said. “In the past, I would spend so much time ensuring my hair met the standards, especially when we were in a deployed environment or conducting training.”
Those changes are also affecting females who work on the flight line and other industrial areas at Grissom.
Tech Sgt. Sara Becker, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, said that before women couldn't wear bobby pins while working on the flight line, but now they have other alternatives.
“In the past some (woman) would keep our hair short to stay in compliance with the regulations, and now we don’t have to do that," she said, “I wish I hadn’t cut my hair now that the regulations changed, but I’m glad the changes were made and more options are available.”
Members must still adhere to current occupational safety, fire and health guidance and mishap prevention procedures. Those procedures emphasize when and how to mitigate the potential for injury from varying lengths of hair around machinery, equipment, power transmission apparatus or moving parts.
