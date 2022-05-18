Elizabeth Johnson remembers when she and her husband, Paul, moved into the home they still reside at today.
The minister of the church next door stopped by and welcomed them to the neighborhood.
“The good Lord sent us here,” Elizabeth said. “There’s no doubt in our minds.”
That was 70 years ago.
It was a warmer welcome than the two received when they arrived in Kokomo five years prior, in 1947. The two traveled from Sharps Chapel, a small community in the rolling countryside of northeastern Tennessee.
Like family members before them, they came north looking for work.
In that time, people could be turned away from housing if they had children or were pregnant. That complicated things for the Johnsons. They stayed with relatives, they stayed at motels, made a house out of a garage and lived pretty much wherever they could those first few years.
The two eventually found the home they’re still at today. Paul taught himself some carpentry, dug a basement and added a bathroom and a couple of rooms.
“I just put some boards together with a hammer and nails,” he said.
Today, Paul and Elizabeth are 96 and 92, respectively. They’re still happily in their house, on their own, aside from regular visits from their daughters.
The two celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary May 6.
When asked how they celebrated another milestone, Paul said matter-of-factly, “Sat here and looked at each other.”
Fiddler on the air
Paul and Elizabeth met at a square dance at school. Paul was on the fiddle, and the young man sure could play.
“I could have went career with it, but I’m glad I didn’t,” Paul said.
He’s not kidding.
Paul had a friend from high school who asked him to play with them in Nashville. That friend was Carl Smith.
Known as “Mister Country,” Smith was one of the most prominent country music singers in the 1950s.
Paul turned down Smith’s offer. He already had a daughter with Elizabeth.
“Didn’t want to live out of a car, did you, daddy?” Paul’s oldest daughter, Patty Mumaw, said.
Paul is a self-taught fiddler and could even play “Orange Blossom Special,” a particularly difficult tune, from memory.
He kept his fiddle with him, though. Paul played at church and had a morning segment on WKMO for a couple years. He played on air from 6 to 6:30 a.m. before heading to work at Chrysler.
“I never took a lesson in my life,” Paul said.
Paul would walk five miles to visit Elizabeth back in Tennessee.
“Maybe that’s why my legs have held up as long as they have,” he said.
Elizabeth grew up in a log cabin. There was no electricity, no running water. Water came from a local spring. The bathroom was outside, and they cooked on a wood stove.
Her parents lived that way their entire lives.
Home and garden
The same hospitality the minister offered to the Johnsons when they moved in was paid forward to anyone who visited.
Their daughters remember people always being around, always enjoying themselves and never leaving hungry.
Elizabeth was known for her food, especially her pies and biscuits. Mostly homegrown, too.
The Johnsons lived off the land, raising livestock and planting a garden each year. Paul was up at 5 a.m. to do chores before his fiddle segment and work. The hard work that has defined their lives is a point of pride.
“I think that’s one reason he’s in as good of health as he is,” Elizabeth said of her husband.
The garden continues to this day, though Paul receives a little help from his daughter, Connie Percifield.
“You did a lot last year,” she said to her dad.
It’s a full garden, too. Last year, they planted potatoes, green beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, watermelon and zucchini, to name a few.
The Johnsons plan on keeping it going.
“We’re going to be here as long as we can,” Paul said.
‘It has to be the Lord’
So, what’s the secret?
Maybe the five-mile walks are why Paul can still mow the yard and drive to the store. Maybe hard work is the secret to a long life.
What Paul and Elizabeth are sure of is that a long-lasting marriage must include the Lord.
“It has to be the Lord,” Paul said, without even a second thought.
When the Johnsons weren’t home, you could find them next door at church.
“Anytime the church doors were open, we were there,” Paul said.
Church numbers were dwindling when the Johnsons arrived in Kokomo. They helped the church grow by recruiting other families who moved to the area from Tennessee.
Elizabeth doesn’t get out much because of her health, but Paul still goes to church every week.
Their daughters grew up at the church next door and are all still involved in the Christian faith. Percifield works at the Converse Church of Christ.
“They couldn’t wait until me and Paul got up in the morning. They’d get down (there) early,” Elizabeth said.
“The church was like our second home,” Mumaw added.
Their strong faith, marriage and friendships set a good example growing up, according to their daughters.
“Their moral life was definitely an example for us to avoid certain pitfalls,” Mumaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.