With Labor Day right around the corner, the Kokomo Fire Department’s annual campaign “Fill the Boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association kicks off this week at several locations throughout the city.
According to officials, Kokomo’s donations placed in the top three for the district last year, falling just behind Chicago and Cleveland, Ohio.
Beginning Wednesday, firefighters will be out once again collecting money at six different locations.
Those include:
- the intersection of Superior and Washington streets
- the intersection of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street
- the intersection of Morgan Street and Apperson Way
- the intersection of Dixon and Alto roads
the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dixon Road (or Kroger on North Dixon Road
- )
- Meijer
You can also donate online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/15267.
The campaign lasts through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.