Members of the Kokomo Fire Department are taking part in the Muscular Dystrophy Association "Fill the Boot" campaign now through Saturday. Donations will be accepted at each intersection in front of all city fire department stations, including at the following locations:
- Station 1, Washington and Superior streets
- Station 2, Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street
- Station 3, Morgan Street and Apperson Way
- Station 4, Dixon and Alto roads
- Station 5, Kroger on North Dixon Road
- Station 6, on Boulevard in front of the station
