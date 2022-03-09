The public is invited to register for the third and final Third House Session of 2022.
The session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., Kokomo. The luncheon carries a cost of $25 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required.
The event will feature area legislators, including state Reps. Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter and state Sen. Jim Buck. Legislators will share updates on in the 2022 General Assembly and will answer questions from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and the public.
The event is hosted by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.
For more information and to register, visit GreaterKokomo.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.