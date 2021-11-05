It’s a rivalry that plays out year after year on the field and court between Howard County’s westernmost schools — Northwestern and Western.
Though the rivalry is undisputed, there isn’t much of one between the Tiger Pride Band and Western Marching Panthers Band and Guard. In many ways, they’re connected.
A Western grad and composer in Los Angeles writes the music for each band. The bands get together frequently for activities and performances.
“It seems like the bands have always supported each other,” said Jeremy Snyder, band director at Northwestern.
It was evident at the semi-state competition, where both Northwestern and Western punched their tickets to state.
“Our kids probably cheered loudest when Northwestern got called to the finals,” said Western Director of Bands Jonah Andreatta.
“That was one of the coolest sounds as a director, to hear the kids when their name got called,” Snyder added.
Northwestern and Western will compete in the same class at the Indiana State School Music Association state finals Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Western performs at 6:25 p.m. and Northwestern follows at 6:40 p.m.
This year marked a return to a normal competition season, as the pandemic put a halt on much of the marching band season last year.
Though both bands have had success — Western has multiple state titles in recent years, and Northwestern is making its sixth appearance at state — 2021 has been a learning curve of a year.
Andreatta said some kids had to learn how to put their left foot in front of their right foot at the start of band camp this summer.
“Early in the season, we really saw the greenness of the band,” he said.
About two-thirds of the Northwestern band are freshmen and sophomores; only one-third of students have ever experienced a marching band season and were coming off a year away from competition.
“We really had to start from rock bottom, as far as the building blocks we had to do later in the season,” Snyder said.
Even early on, though, the Northwestern kids showed an understanding for the small details — the kind they’re fine-tuning this week.
Assistant Band Director Jon Rodgers recalled a moment during the first few days of band camp where a group of students hung around after practice and made sure everything was cleaned up.
It wasn’t their job, but they were there. And it wasn’t always the same group of students.
“Jeremy and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’re doing the little things right,’” Rodgers said.
It soon spread to the practice field.
Western upperclassmen like junior Isaac Smith, a drum major, helped bring younger students along. Smith has been a member of the band all throughout high school.
“You win on the practice field the day before,” he said.
Unlike athletics, bands can’t seat their inexperienced members during important competitions. Everyone has a part. For Western, that’s 104 individual roles that have to be in sync with one another.
“We play 100% of our kids 100% of the time,” Snyder said. “There’s no option for next man up.”
Competitions are judged. Judges give bands feedback that directors take back to practice the following week. Bands are judged on music, visuals and artistic effect.
At this point in the season, it’s all about consistency.
Andreatta said it’s easy to lose points, but to go up just a tenth of a point is hard. Two inches out of step or a 1/16 note out of key could make or break a band.
Western has worked to perfect its “When the World Seemed to Burn” performance all fall.
Andreatta likened it to the story of the Phoenix, the mythical bird that rises from the ashes.
“When the World Seemed to Burn” ends with a hymn that transforms the burnt structures on the field representing chaos and destruction into colorful pieces.
Ten teams make the state finals in each class. However, bands mostly compete against themselves, trying to do their best. Judging is subjective, especially when it comes to artistic effect.
“That’s our goal, to make sure we are giving everyone the best version of Western band,” Andreatta said.
Up at Lewis Cass, final preparations are also underway.
Cass is coming off a state championship in 2019. Band Director Alan Hinshaw said the band is doing at least one full performance at practice each day this week.
Repetition is key, as is being confident and comfortable. Bands only get one chance on Saturday.
“The most successful marching band shows come when the kids have played it so many times, where they practice it the same way so many times that we’re not questioning what is going to happen,” he said. “That’s always the goal of marching band … feel confident and comfortable enough that it’s always going to be done the same way every time.”
Snyder said Saturday is an opportunity for all of Howard County to rally around the bands — regardless of school — given all that kids missed out on last year.
“This is the year to cheer for everybody,” Snyder said, “and let them know their hard work and efforts are appreciated.”
Logansport Pharos-Tribune staff reporter Jonah Hinebaugh contributed to this report.
