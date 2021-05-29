Greentown Fire.jpg

Greentown firefighters work Saturday morning at 603 S. 850 East.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Greentown firefighters returned Saturday morning to 603 S. 850 East after a fire from earlier in the week rekindled.

The fire Tuesday started as a rubbish fire that spread to a detached garage then to the house.

