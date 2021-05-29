Fire at Greentown house rekindles From staff reports May 29, 2021 15 hrs ago Greentown firefighters work Saturday morning at 603 S. 850 East. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune Greentown firefighters returned Saturday morning to 603 S. 850 East after a fire from earlier in the week rekindled. The fire Tuesday started as a rubbish fire that spread to a detached garage then to the house. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Firefighter East Rekindle Rubbish S. Fire Garage Trending Video Recommended for you Trending Recipes PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan, 25, facing three murder chargesWinning at ‘twin’-ing: Seven sets of twins graduating from Eastern High SchoolMarkland Mall owner faces lawsuit alleging it misled investorsHigh-speed chase ends with vehicle in flames, driver in hospitalA living miracle: Tipton woman is back home after battling COVID-19Woman indicted on animal cruelty charges pleads guiltyMan pleads guilty to murder in Okie Pinokie casePassersby alert homeowners to fire before residence destroyedMan sentenced in 2019 murder, gets life without parole for third timeDeputies: 3 found shot to death in Peru home Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
