More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, DNR Director Dan Bortner announced today.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments.
Local fire departments receiving the grants in 2021, county, the amount of the grant, and the project category are:
- Greentown Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., $2,500.00 for wildland
- Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department Corp., $5,000.00 for safety
