There were no serious injuries reported, but several people were displaced after a fire destroyed a duplex Wednesday morning on the city’s near east side.
The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, according to a Kokomo Fire Department report.
Upon arriving on scene, per the report, firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from a first-floor apartment.
The tenant in that apartment reportedly told fire investigators he was sleeping and woke up to his bed on fire, per the report.
He, along with all the other occupants who were inside the residence at the time, was able to safely escape prior to first responders arriving on scene.
Due to the extreme damage caused by the blaze, investigators have since deemed the structure uninhabitable, and the report notes that the Red Cross was called in to assist the families with replacement options.
The cause of the fire — which caused roughly $40,000 worth of damage — is still under investigation at this time.
