An early-morning fire on Monday destroyed a building that was a staple in an eastside neighborhood for over 100 years.
Called at one point the Neighborhood House, the structure in the 1400 block of East Vaile Avenue was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m.
According to a Kokomo Fire Department incident report, the structure was vacant at the time of the incident, though neighbors did tell police that two men exited the building and fled the scene a few minutes before officials arrived.
Fire officials would not comment on that information because the fire is still an active investigation at this time.
The report also noted that when first responders arrived at the property, heavy flames were showing from the building’s second floor, and firefighters were not even able to conduct a primary search of the property for several minutes because of adverse conditions.
Once firefighters did manage to get the fire under control, officials were then able to conduct a search of the first three rooms inside the structure, the report indicated, and officials were able to determine that there were no working utilities in the building.
According to the book “Howard County, a Pictorial History” by Ned Booher, the Neighborhood House was originally built in 1917 through the generosity of the Kokomo Rubber Company and its president D.C. Spraker.
Its mission was to “teach English and acclimate newly arrived Europeans who had come to work at the Pittsburgh Plate Glass and other local companies,” Booher wrote.
Over the years, the building has also housed a church, a recreation center, a childcare center, a Bible school, a music school and a meeting place for the Campfire Girls & Boy Scouts.
Long ago abandoned, the structure in recent years has become a haven for squatters and illegal drug activity, neighbors claim.
But even though the building has been vacant for years, Dave Broman, executive director for the Howard County Historical Society, said it’s still sad to see a historical building like the Neighborhood House destroyed.
“When a community loses an historic building, it loses a bit of its anchor to the past — a bit of its foundation,” Broman said. “One thing we can’t afford to lose is that sense of community and the connections it embodies. So every loss, no matter how little, chips away at the foundation.
“The Neighborhood House may not have been a huge part of our history in and of itself, but it was built to help the migrants who came here during the city’s early industrialization. ... It was one way that the community welcomed new families, many of whom are now a part of Kokomo and its identity.”
