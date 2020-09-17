No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire destroyed a residence near downtown Kokomo.
According to Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Apperson Way, and the plume of smoke could be seen for miles.
Two occupants and their dogs were inside the residence at the time the fire began, but Frazier noted that they were all able to escape before first responders arrived on scene.
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
Thursday's incident marks the second residential fire inside the city limits within the past week.
Last Sunday, Sept. 13, a house fire also destroyed a home in the 1200 block of East Butler Street on the city's north side.
The cause of that fire is also still under investigation, but a KPD fire report of the incident states that the fire began around the porch area of the residence.
During that incident, firefighters had to physically enter the residence and rescue three people, one of whom was in a wheelchair.
Another occupant, according to the fire report, was found unconscious inside a bathroom.
Two of the three occupants are still at area hospitals, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
The third — a male who was released earlier this week — spoke with fire officials on Wednesday and thanked the department for its quick response and lifesaving measures, Frazier noted.
