Firefighters work to put out a house fire at 4556 S. 200 West on Thursday evening. Officials with Harrison Township VFD received assistance from Russiaville, Taylor Township, Greentown and EMA VFDs to battle the blaze.  

It took firefighters roughly two hours to put out a residential fire that broke out Thursday evening on the county's southwest side. 

Officials were called to a residence in the 4500 block of South 200 West near the Chippendale Golf Course around 6 p.m. Thursday in reference to the incident, and Harrison Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Wysong said flames were showing when first responders arrived on scene.

Those flames appeared to be mainly coming from the north and south sides of the residence, though Wysong did not indicate how much of the structure was on fire at any given point in time. 

The home is listed to Kokomo residents Kirk and Teresa Grotenhuis, per online property records, but Wysong said nobody was home when the fire began. 

Firefighters and first responders from several different agencies assisted HVFD at the scene, including officials from Sharpsville, Windfall, Russiaville, Taylor Township, Greentown and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.

And Wysong commended the collaborative effort too.

“I had seven departments here,” he said. “That’s just the way we work. We always come together.”

The fire is still under investigation at this time, and there is no indication as to the extent of the damage. 

