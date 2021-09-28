The Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department and five other agencies responded to a house fire at 3183 N. U.S. 31 in Tipton County on Monday afternoon. The high winds on Monday contributed to the the rapid spread of the fire.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-21 - Sharpsville Vol. Fire Dept. responded to a house fire at 3183 North US31 in Tipton County. They were assisted by numerous departments but the house was a total loss. The high winds on Monday contributed to the the rapid spread of the fire. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON COUNTY — Multiple agencies throughout Tipton and Howard counties responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of North U.S. 31 near Sharpsville.
Tipton House Fire
According to Sharpsville VFD Chief Paul Kingery, first responders were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Monday, and the structure was fully engulfed at that time.
The fire appeared to originate from the basement area of the single-story structure, Kingery added, and wind appeared to play a large role in being able to extinguish the blaze.
“As soon as the front windows went, the fire went through the house quickly,” he said. “And we had a second call on the rekindle yesterday too. … Right now, it (the house) is on the ground and in a hole, so it’s completely gone.”
The renters of the property were not inside the home at the time the incident occurred, and Kingery said there were also no reported human injuries as a result of the fire — though first responders did later recover the remains of a dog.
By Monday evening, a GoFundMe page had been set up for the family affected by the blaze, verified by the Tribune to be set up by a relative.
Meredith Barrows, the page's creator and family member to those affected, said the family support received so far has definitely been felt.
"They're such wonderful people, and we're just grateful that everybody's all right," she told the Tribune Tuesday evening. "Community outreach is everything at this point."
