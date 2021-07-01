Firefighters spent part of Wednesday night battling two separate blazes on the city’s north side.
According to run reports released by the Kokomo Fire Department, officials were first dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West 300 North in reference to smoke coming from the window of a residence.
When they arrived on scene, smoke detectors were also going off, the report stated, and police were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the residence.
No one was home at the time the fire broke out, but officials noted that several dogs were rescued during the incident.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation, but officials believe that the blaze originated around the area of the microwave.
Around an hour-and-a-half later, KFD was dispatched to the area of North and Washington streets in reference to a two-story residential fire, with flames coming from the ground level, into the second floor and out through the roof.
While crews rotated inside, the run report noted that a secondary crew tended to the outside of the structure, and the roof was also opened up to gain access to hot spots.
A back portion of the residence was opened to help fight the blaze as well, officials stated.
The residence was vacant at the time and was also being renovated, investigators noted, and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of that fire is under investigation, but officials believe the residence and contents are a total loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.