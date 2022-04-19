Firefighters spent a little over an hour Monday night extinguishing a garage fire on the city’s south side.
It was the third fully engulfed fire in four days for the department.
A little after 8 p.m. Monday, officials were dispatched to a fire at a detached garage in the 700 block of South Washington Street, according to a Kokomo Fire Department report.
The house that the garage belonged to was reportedly vacant, KFD officials note, though neighbors stated that two individuals were thought to have been “squatting” in the garage. Those reported individuals have not been publicly identified.
Firefighters were also dispatched to two other blazes over the weekend, one of which was another vacant structure.
Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, officials were called to the 600 block of East North Street in reference to a pole barn on fire.
The ventilation in the pole barn at the time caused the fire to quickly take down the structure, investigators noted in an incident report, and the gasoline from a motorcycle inside also caused a flash fire — a short, intense fire caused by flammable substances.
The nearby residence also sustained heavy exterior damage, the report noted, and officials indicated that the total loss was roughly $150,000.
Then, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to the 700 block of South Waugh Street for a vacant residence that was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene.
Witnesses and neighbors told authorities that the house had been vacant for a year, but lights were occasionally turned on at night, and people were also seen intermittently going in and out of the residence, a fire report indicated.
Officials note that heat from that fire also caused damage — such as cracked windows and melted siding — to two other houses nearby.
No one was reported injured in any of the incidents, and each fire is under investigation at this time.
Officials stated on Tuesday afternoon that they do not believe the fires were related to each other.
