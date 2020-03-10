No one was hurt during several garage fires late Sunday night and early Monday morning that broke out near downtown.
According to a Kokomo Fire Department run report, firefighters were initially dispatched to the 1200 block of West Superior Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to heavy smoke and flames coming from two neighboring garages.
A third garage nearby also caught fire after officials arrived, the report noted, and outward explosions from unknown items inside those garages kept hindering officials as they fought the blaze.
By the time firefighters were able to contain the flames, the three garages — two located in the 1200 block of West Superior Street and the other in the 100 block of Kingston Road — were a total loss, the report indicated, and heat from the fire also destroyed siding on a garage in the 1200 block of West Sycamore Street.
About three hours later, firefighters were then called to the 700 block of North Webster Street in reference to a fire in an attached garage.
According to fire officials, the owner of the property was asleep at the time of the incident and was awakened by someone knocking on the door to alert the homeowner of the incident.
Another individual in an upstairs apartment told firefighters he heard a whooshing sound before noticing the flames and fleeing the house.
A fire run report of the incident on Monday stated that the fire appeared to start on the garage’s eastside exterior wall before it began to spread, and a house in the 400 block of West Monroe Street also sustained heavy heat damage to its exterior siding.
The causes of the fires are still under investigation at this time.
