Fireworks for the Fourth
Today
• Dusk, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo.
• 10 p.m., Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, Kokomo.
Sunday
• 9:45 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Admission is free, and there will be food trucks and drinks available.
• 10 p.m., Maconaquah Park Amphitheater, 1496 Strawtown Pike, Peru.
• 10:10 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton.
