The Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats turned in strong performances at three separate competitions this summer in the lead up to the Indianapolis State Fair Band Day.
The band won its three competitions — in Muncie, Anderson and Winchester — by large margins.
“Sometime in between the second week of contests, it became apparent there was a chance,” said band director Brandon Anderson.
But a band doesn’t just walk into the state fair and claim a title. Kokomo had been several times, finishing second twice and placing in the top five for the better part of a decade.
A state title requires two strong performances. The first one has to be good enough for a band to get called back in the evening.
The Marching Wildkats were good enough to make the top 16 Friday, ensuring a second performance.
Anderson called the first performance “good but not great.” The band would need to be even better to win its first state title.
“The kids had a really focused attitude after that,” Anderson said.
Though there was room for improvement, Liliana de la Cruz-Garcia had a feeling after the band’s afternoon performance Friday.
“After the day show, I said, ‘I think were going to get it,’” she said.
There was a point during the nightcap show where Anderson felt it, too. It was during “Malagueña,” a song by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona.
Malagueña is a well-known song used by marching bands. There’s a stigma that goes with it — if you play it, you better play it well.
“It’s a statement that you’re going to play it,” Anderson said.
And the Marching Wildkats nailed it.
“We hit that,” Anderson said. “I said, ‘we got it, or I don’t care anymore. If they (other bands) can top that, they deserve it.’”
No band would. Kokomo received a score of 96.3 (out of 100) — the highest score in the history of the state fair band competition — securing its first-ever title.
“It didn’t really hit until we got on the bus,” said Anjili Sood.
“After the night show, I could feel the energy,” added Niko Ashburn. “It felt electric.”
The Marching Wildkats spent the summer perfecting its performance “El Toro Bravo (the wild bull).”
The show was all about bull fighting and featured both the band and color guard, plenty of props and a good deal of acting. The performance depicts bulls and matadors.
There were three weeks of eight-hour days and plenty of morning practices.
“For as much hard work we put in, there was a lot of heart, too,” Sood said.
Fine tuning is an essential part of perfecting a band performance.
Deanne Wideman, who leads the Marching Wildkats along with Anderson, watched film to catch the smallest details. Anderson said she’s an integral part of the band.
“A rich history of music education at Kokomo Schools led the Marching Wildkats to this State Championship,” Wideman said in a statement. “Every musical experience contributes to the overall success of the marching band.”
Anderson said the 84-member band all bought in over the summer. They’d do pushups if they messed up, sometimes on the hot pavement of the high school parking lot.
“It’s how we held ourselves accountable,” de la Cruz-Garcia said.
But they looked out for each other, too, making sure band members didn’t succumb to the heat during practice or during the humid band competition day at the state fair. Alona Smith said there were plenty of water, snack and ice pop breaks.
“Everybody was firing on all cylinders this summer,” Anderson said. “It’s always nice to see them get rewarded for that hard work.”
