Ian Streza answered an all-important question Friday evening: Why did the chicken cross the road?
The answer? To go trick-or-treating.
Streza, 11, decked himself out as a chicken for the Halloween-themed First Friday in downtown Kokomo.
His grandmother, Tarri Streza, accompanied him as they made their laps around the Howard County Courthouse and downtown square, where businesses handed out candy, apple cider slushies, caramel apples and other goodies.
Ian decided on a chicken because they raise them at home.
“He loves his chickens,” Tarri said.
All across downtown, one could find little and grown superheroes, dinosaurs, animals and video game characters.
Youngsters waited in line on the east side of the courthouse for balloon animals. On the west side, dancers from Dance Elite performed to Halloween music.
Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “The Ghostbusters” theme were heard more than once.
The calendar turning to October, let alone a Halloween event, are as good of reasons as any to put on your best costume.
Abbie Orem and Jayne Wheeler made the most of Friday evening and proved you’re never too old to dress up for Halloween. Dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein and Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” the two were a hit among the costumed children.
“We’ve been here 15 minutes and made it 30 feet,” said Don Wheeler, referencing the frequent picture stops.
Orem chose the Bride of Frankenstein costume — with hair and a full face of makeup to boot — due to her love of classic horror films.
“I’m looking for my Frankie,” she said.
Don Wheeler said her witch’s costume is a must-see, too.
Jayne Wheeler’s costume of the famous Disney villain takes prep time — about two-and-half hours’ worth.
“I started about 2 o’clock,” she said.
Wheeler’s costume had the tentacles and the purple makeup that are quintessential to the look.
“All those little girls want to have their picture with her,” Don Wheeler said. “It’s insane.”
Wheeler said Jayne is a regular participant in Halloween. She can’t help herself when it comes to a good costume.
“This is every year, dude,” he said.
Jayne is hoping to fine-tune her makeup in the coming weeks. She has at least two Halloween parties where she will don the Disney costume.
“A little voice told me to be Ursula this year,” Jayne said. “I listen to my voices.”
Streza and his grandma crossed Main Street and headed north toward Petite Patisserie, where the elder Streza works. They didn’t make it very far before a couple people dressed as Star Wars characters Boba Fett and the Mandalorian stopped the chicken for a quick picture.
Good costumes recognize good costumes.
