Downtown Kokomo will be teeming with life Friday evening for the return of First Friday after months away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Art Walk, this month’s First Friday theme, is centered on the unveiling of the new City of Kokomo Sculpture walk, Susan Alexander, who manages downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said.
This two-year exhibit features nine sculptures by artists from California to Vermont and many in between. The pieces come from artists Georgianna Krieger, Andrew Arvanetes, John Adduci, Andrew Hellmund and two pieces from Michael Young and Ray Katz.
But that’s not all that’s new for First Friday, which features vendors, businesses and events offering activities throughout downtown. Typically, there would be maps printed showing all of the activities, but now the event will make use of a cell phone application called “Kokomo, IN,” Caele Pemberton, marketing and communications manager at Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said.
The app shows offerings from 32 businesses and organizations. For instance, CASA of Howard County, DCS and Hands of Hope are decorating boxes for foster children and making cards for Foster Parent Appreciation Month, according to the app.
“Printing the map had limited distribution,” Alexander said. “We’re excited about using the app because this way you can have all of that information in your hand, and everyone can access it.”
There will be an opening reception for the sculpture walk at 306 Riverfront District from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, which will feature live music by the Kokomo Park Band’s Bach Trio, food and more. The sculptors of the pieces featured in the Sculpture Walk have been invited to the reception, and just might make an appearance, Alexander said.
