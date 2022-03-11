The Kokomo Engine Plant is set to begin onboarding first-shift workers at the end of the month, marking a major step toward launching production at the facility.
UAW Local 685 President Matt Jarvis said in a video last month that onboarding of first shift had been delayed, but is now set to begin later this month.
However, that delay led the company to put some workers on temporary layoffs at the Tipton and Kokomo Transmission plants who are transferring to the engine plant, Jarvis said.
How many employees will work first shift and when the facility will begin production is unclear. The company did not provide details on the move following email requests seeking more information.
The company has been onboarding workers throughout the year at the plant, which will retain about 1,000 jobs and add nearly 200 more. That includes some of the around 200 workers whose positions were permanently eliminated earlier this year at the Tipton Transmission Plant due to the global microchip shortage.
However, bringing on first-shift workers marks one of the biggest transfers of employees since onboarding began.
The new facility was first scheduled to open sometime in the first three months of 2021. However, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now Stellantis, said the launch was delayed to the last quarter of 2021 due to the company shuttering for about eight weeks in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
In December, the company said the plant wouldn't be open by the end of the year, but workers were completing “process readiness and engine validation activities."
The new plant marks a $400 million investment to transform the former Indiana Transmission Plant II into the new engine plant.
Once the facility does open, it will be the source of all U.S. production of the GMET4 engine, which is being built in Termoli, Italy. The engine is one of Stellantis’ most fuel-efficient and offers 270 horsepower and 295 pounds of torque, along with low emissions.
It will also play a pivotal part in expanding FCA’s electric engine options, since a significant number of new technologies can be applied to it.
That includes the new 8-speed transmission that will be built at the local plants that can be paired with both hybrid and plug-in engines.
The company announced in October it was investing $229 million to retool the Kokomo Casting, Indiana Transmission and Kokomo Transmission plants to produce the fourth-generation 8-speed transmission.
Brad Clark, the company’s head of powertrain operations, said in October the transmission is a versatile, multi-tool part that can be paired with hybrid propulsion systems that are used in Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands. It can also be paired with traditional internal combustion engines.
He said that will give the company the flexibility to adjust production as consumer demand grows for its quickly expanding electric fleet.
