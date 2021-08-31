Downtown Kokomo will be transformed into all things art on Friday and Saturday during the city’s first ever Artsapalooza Arts Festival & Experience.
The festival will feature an artist market, hands-on activities, a plein air painting contest, live music, a film contest and demonstrations from artists. The event is free and open to the public.
Caele Pemberton, manager of marketing and communications at the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said a committee formed earlier this year to plan the festival. Committee members included local artists, Indiana University Kokomo and the Kokomo Art Association.
She said the city pushed to make the festival happen this year as other arts festival around the state had to cancel due to COVID.
“We wanted people to come and still enjoy an art festival if they couldn’t get to one that they might normally go to,” Pemberton said.
The event will kick off during First Friday, when professional artist JC Barnett will lead youth in an interactive activity near Artist Alley. From 6 to 8 p.m., the Peaceful Kings and Kyle Baer will perform live at the Rain Garden Plaza. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the free performance.
At 7 p.m., head to Sun King Kokomo’s Depot Room for the screening and awards ceremony for short films submitted for the Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest. The brewery will also host an artist and the Kokomo Humane Society.
Also during First Friday, the public is invited to check out at least 14 new artworks on display in Artist Alley. Artists will introduce their work and be available for questions starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by refreshments served at Artworks Gallery.
Then, on Saturday, Main Street will be transformed into an artist market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring more than 30 artists. Art will include handmade hats, wood carvings, jewelry, canvas art, acrylic poured creations and more.
Pemberton said most of the artists are from the area or state, but some vendors are travelling from as far away as Oklahoma to share their works.
“There’s just lots of kinds of different art, so I think there will be something for everybody,” she said.
The day will also feature a plein air painting contest, where artists will paint landscapes around the downtown area for a chance to win a cash prize. Those paintings will end up on display all through September at IUK’s downtown art gallery.
Later that day, visitors are encouraged to head to the Riverwalk Concert hosted by The Coterie. The free concert will feature Gingerbeard Man and Deray.
Pemberton said the first-time arts festival is a kind of culmination of the expanding art scene in Kokomo.
In recent years, the city has added a sculpture walk along downtown trails. Dozens of murals and other art are peppered on the sides of buildings throughout the city. Jules Muck, an internationally known street artist, has even made several special trips to Kokomo to paint murals.
“I think we have a lot of organic art on display in Kokomo,” Pemberton said. “We’re really emerging as a community that appreciates the arts and has it ready for visitors to enjoy.”
Now, that artistic energy will be on full display during Artsapalooza, which is set to become an annual downtown event. Pemberton said next year’s festival will likely be even bigger.
“We want to keep this momentum going and make it bigger and better,” she said.
For more information on the festival, including a schedule of events, visit greaterkokomo.com/artsapalooza.
Pemberton said Artsapalooza is made possible through the financial support of Financial Builders, who have made it part of their strategic plan to support art initiatives in the community.
“They see the value for community building and economic development,” she said. “I think that’s so awesome and it’s great we have them as a sponsor for this event. It feels like a perfect fit.”
