Riddle me this
Falling on April Fools' Day, this month’s First Friday event will have riddles and jokes around the downtown area. Places like Cooper’s Pub, the Indiana University Kokomo Downtown Gallery and Chapter 2 Books are listed as participants. The festivities are scheduled to run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. For a full list of participants, visit http://thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-downtown/.
Easter egg hunt
American Bikers Aimed Toward Education and the Kokomo Shrine Club are hosting an Easter egg hunt Sunday. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance during the event for photo opportunities. Treat baskets will be distributed to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Pizza and drinks will also be available for purchase via the Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South. If you’re interested in going, the event will run from 2 to 5 p.m.
Coterie concerts
There will be two concerts at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. First, Adam Gundrum will play acoustic psychedelic on Friday. Tickets will cost $5 at the door. The show starts at 9 p.m., but you’ll be able to get in an hour early if you want to reserve a seat near the stage. Then, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will play on Saturday. The folk and bluegrass band takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $15 at the door, but presale tickets cost $10 and can be found at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Sensory-friendly bunny
For children who may be overstimulated by music and crowds, Bona Vista has organized a Markland Mall Easter Bunny photo station outside of regular mall hours. The Easter Bunny will be at the mall, 1114 S. 17th St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. To participate in the free event, reserve a time slot online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sensitive-bunny-tickets-273484899697, then stop by the registration table Sunday.
Country show
Indianapolis-based Caleb Hawkins will perform tonight at The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. The musician will play country and folk music starting at 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thekokomocountrypalace/.
More to do this week
Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament
Kingdom Cards & Games at 126 W. Walnut St. is hosting a Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Two official tournament packs will be distributed to participants, with an additional two retail packs awarded to each player who lands in the top half of the tournament. The grand winner and one random participant will receive a playmat. There is a $9 sentry fee for the event. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thekingdomkokomo.
Rise ‘n’ shine
In His Image Church will serve a country breakfast of biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee Saturday morning. The church is at 2940 E. 50 North, and the meal will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Donations will be accepted during the breakfast event. You’ll also be able to pick up the meal for carryout.
Japanese flute
Hanz Araki will visit IUK on Wednesday for a presentation on shakuhachi, a Japanese end-blown flute. He will also perform a free concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Also passionate about the Irish whistle, Araki has released 12 albums and has performed at various cultural events. To listen to Araki’s music before the concert, visit https://hanzaraki.com/.
Flower power
The Kokomo Downtown District is looking for volunteers to participate in its annual Keep Kokomo Beautiful project. The first volunteer day will be April 7 at Lybrook Landscaping, 4476 S. 00 East West. From 9 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m., volunteers will help plant more than 1,000 hanging baskets with annual flower plugs. To sign up, visit https://volunteersignup.org/LTMBR.
