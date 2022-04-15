Party with Parks and Rec
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation department is hosting two Easter egg hunts Saturday afternoon. The first search will be held in Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, at 1 p.m. and is for children 10 or younger. Searches will be split between age groups: the first for children 3 or younger, the second for 4- to 6-year-olds and the final for 7- to 10-year-olds. The children’s egg hunt is free, and each child must be accompanied by an adult. The second egg hunt is for adults 18 or older and will be held at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Participants will need to purchase a $5 wristband before joining the egg hunt. The wristbands can be purchased at the parks department office or at Jackson Morrow Park before the event.
Bunny brunch
The English Rose Cafe & Tea Room, 502 W. Jefferson St., is hosting high tea with the Easter Bunny on Saturday. There will also be an egg hunt in the perennial garden following the tea service. Admission to the Easter celebration will cost $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required for the event, which starts at noon, and can be made by calling 765-450-4934.
Smokomo
There are two concerts at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Todd Day Wait, a Missouri native, will play western music tonight. Tickets to the show will cost $15 at the door or $10 presale at https://www.kokomocoterie.com/events. There will be two psychedelic bands on Saturday, Moon Goons and Hyper Tensions. Tickets to the Saturday show will cost $5. Doors open at 8 p.m. for both weekend concerts and the music starts at 9:30. There will be an additional free concert on Wednesday, in celebration of a secular holiday, featuring multi-genre-influenced Ma Baker. The Wednesday show starts at 9 p.m.
Pub music
Cooper’s Pub, which is at 113 E. Sycamore St., will host the Barney Muggers Street Band on Saturday night. Food and drinks will be available while the four-member band plays blues and Americana music. Music starts at 8 p.m.
Comic con
The Indiana Comic Convention will be in the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave. in Indianapolis. There will be more than 400 vendors, celebrity meet & greets and multiple games at the convention. Tickets range from $30 for a single day pass to $295 for a three-day VIP pass. Tickets can be purchased at https://indianacomicconvention.com/tickets/. The Friday event will start at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., Saturday will run from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More to do
Full moon
Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting its monthly game of Werewolf on Saturday night to celebrate the full moon. During the game, players are randomly assigned villager or werewolf roles. Players who are assigned villager roles try to figure out who the werewolves are while the werewolves try to kill the villagers. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will continue until visitors get tired.
Coffee concert
The BurmaShaver(s), an acoustic Americana and folk duo, will play at MO Joe Coffee House tonight. The coffee shop, which is at 106 N. Main St., will have live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit theburmashavers.com to listen to the musicians before going to the show.
