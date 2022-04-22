Last show of the season
Kokomo Civic Theatre’s final production of the 2021-22 season will run throughout the weekend. For the final production, the Civic Theatre will perform “Little Women.” The shows will be at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will start at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, $15 for students and $10 for children 12 or younger. Tickets are available at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 765-454-8800 or at the auditorium an hour before the performance.
Lion tenderloins in Peru
The Peru Lions Club will serve tenderloin sandwiches from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Each sandwich costs $8 and will be served with condiment packages of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, dill pickle slices and chopped onions. The sandwiches are drive-thru only at Peru’s old fire house, 12 N. Miami St. Proceeds from the event will be allocated to scholarships, eye glasses, vision screening and 4-H.
Festivus games
CrossFit Kokomo, which is at 1086 S. Dixon Road, will host the Kokomo Festivus Games on Saturday. There will be more than 80 local competitors in the event completing physical challenges, and the Kokomo Army Recruiting Station will have a booth to speak with community members. The Festivus Games will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Record Store Day
Music lovers across the world will celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday. While exclusive or early-release records will be sold at various stores, Black Wax Cafe and American Dream Hi-Fi have live music plans scheduled for local celebrations. Harley Poe will perform in American Dream Hi-Fi, which is at 109 E. Sycamore St., and sell CDs of the band’s new album, “Horrorful.” In Black Wax Cafe, which is at 910 N. Washington St., seven bands and solo artists will perform from noon to 5 p.m. Black Wax will also have door prizes and giveaways throughout the day.
Say ‘neigh’
The Crown Haven Center, 5282 W. 250 South in Russiaville, is open for pony rides and a petting zoo from 5 p.m. to 7 today. A ride around the indoor arena will cost $5 and is available for all ages. You won’t need a reservation to ride the pony. Because the event is indoors, it will be available regardless of weather. Call 765-480-3930 for more information.
More to do
Kokomo Alehouse
The Peaceful Kings will perform tonight at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave. This will be the first Kokomo show the band has played since releasing “Grand Gesture” on March 18. There is no cover charge for the event. You will be able to purchase food or drinks during the event, which starts at 8 p.m.
The Coterie
The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., will host an event every day throughout the weekend. Brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt are performing tonight as the pop-rock band Rags and Riches. There is a $5 cover charge for tonight’s show, and some beers will be served at a reduced cost of $3. Cougar Hunter, a tribute act to '80s hair bands, will play on Saturday. There is a $15 cover charge at the door for the Saturday show, but presale tickets cost $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows, but the music starts at 9. There will be a raunchy drag show for brunch on Sunday. General admission will cost $5, but four- and six-person tables can be reserved for an additional charge. To purchase tickets ahead of any event, visit www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Cooper’s Pub
Jason Wells will play blues and rock music at Cooper’s Pub on Saturday night. There is no cover charge for the event, which will be at 113 E. Sycamore St. The music starts at 8 p.m. with drinks and food available for purchase.
