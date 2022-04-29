Grab your wallet and reading glasses
Chapter 2 Books will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday. The shop, which is at 107 E. Sycamore St., will start the day with doughnuts and juice from 10-11 a.m. Then, from noon to 2 p.m., ponies from The ARK Therapy Animals will greet customers at the shop. Throughout the day, customers will be able to compete in the shop’s bookmark contest. After designing bookmarks, members of the community will be invited to choose three winners, which will be used by the shop throughout the summer. Everyone who enters the competition will receive a treat, and the three winners will each receive a Chapter 2 Books gift card. The shop will also have exclusive Bookstore Day items for sale, such as tote bags and mugs. People who spend $50 at the shop will receive a tote for free, and people who spend $40 will be able to purchase totes for a reduced price of $5.
Play this weekend
Northwestern schools will perform “The Addams Family” musical today and Saturday. The musical will be performed in Northwestern High School’s auditorium, which is at 3431 N. 400 West. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. tonight. On Saturday, the theater program will hold a 2 p.m. matinee and a final show at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://nhstheatre.booktix.com/.
Go fly a kite
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department will host a kite-flying workshop Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will learn how to build and fly kites in Jackson Morrow Park, which is at 4200 S. Park Road. Supplies will be provided for the free event on a first-come first-served basis. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own kites. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Listen to some music
Students of Laurenda Hurst and Michelle Porter will perform at Greentown Wesleyan Church on Sunday. The show, which is at 120 N. Maple St., will be free and open to the public. In total, there will be 26 musicians who will perform vocal and piano compositions. Music genres will range from well-known classical pieces, such as Beethoven “Ode to Joy” and Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik,” as well as contemporary favorites. Performers will range from children to adults. The show will start at 3 p.m. and will last a little over an hour.
Enjoy the ride
The Break-Away Bicycle Club will have its first Sunday trail ride of the year this week. Participants will meet at the downtown BMO Harris Bank, which is at 421 Main St., at 3 p.m. The family-friendly bike ride will traverse 5 to 7 miles on the trail. The bicycle club plans to continue meeting every Sunday through Sept. 19. For more information, visit https://breakaway.club/weekly-rides.
More to do
The Coterie
Luna Worldcast will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., tonight. The acoustic duo will be accompanied by Rodrigo Cotelo, and will play original psychedelic rock, folk and blues songs. Tonight’s show starts at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight. There is no cover charge tonight, and the doors open at 8. On Saturday, Nashville-based Jon Worthy & The Bends will perform a blend of pop, rock and Americana music. Tomorrow’s show also starts at 9 p.m., but there will be a $5 cover charge. There will be an additional show Thursday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Doors to the bar and venue open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 9. Before the show, The Coterie will sell birria tacos and margaritas. There is no cover charge for Thursday's event.
Kokomo Alehouse
Members of the United States Blues Band will perform tonight at the Kokomo Alehouse. There is no cover charge for the show, but the bar will offer food and drinks for sale. The band, which primarily performs Grateful Dead tribute shows, will be on stage from 9-11 p.m. The Alehouse’s address is 1134 Home Ave.
MO Joe Coffee House
Father and daughter duo Chris and Katie Ousley will perform at MO Joe Coffee House on Saturday. The two-hour show, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., will be at 106 N. Main St. The two musicians will perform relaxed covers of pop hits while playing keyboard and guitar.
