Dan West says goodbye
Comedian Dan West is moving away from Kokomo. West will host one last comedy show on Sunday to show some appreciation for the town he’s grown to love. The giggles will be brought out at Sun King, 500 N. Buckeye St., starting at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5, though. Presale tickets, which can be found at https://danwestandfriends.eventbrite.com, can be purchased for $10. If you buy your tickets at the door, the price will go up to $15.
Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt
The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, at 543 Indiana Ave. in Indianapolis, will be honored as Indiana’s first federally recognized literary landmark on Sunday. The celebration will start around 11 a.m. with musical performances outside the museum. The literary landmark unveiling will start at noon, followed by remarks by guest speakers and a musical performance. From 2 to 4 p.m., 100 copies of Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five” will be donated to students. There will also be free ice cream and hula hoops while DJ Brotha 2 Da Knight performs. The museum’s new exhibit, The Women Who Shaped Vonnegut, will be unveiled at 3 p.m.
Coterie concerts
There will be two concerts at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Steve Fulton, an Indianapolis-based musician who is influenced by artists like Bob Dylan and Wilco, will play a free concert on Friday. The doors will open at 8 p.m. and the music will start at 9. One-man-band musician MG Bailey will take the stage on Saturday. Admission to the Saturday show will cost $5 and can be purchased at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Fish fry
The Western Panther Band will host the seventh annual Fish & Tenderloin Fry on Saturday. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., community members will be able to munch on tenderloins and fish prepared by Hawg Heaven with entertainment provided by Western’s band and jazz ensembles. Adults will have to pay $12 for the meal and music, but children 12 or younger will be fed for $9. The meals come with two sides and a drink. Desserts will be served for $1 each. The event will be held at the Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St. in Russiaville.
Easter eggs
Palmer’s Jewelry and MO Joe Coffee House will hold an Easter egg hunt charity event on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people who visit Palmer's Jewelry at 101 E. Sycamore St. will be able to purchase Easter eggs for $10. The combined value of all the event's prizes add up to more than $5,000. The top prize, a set of diamond earrings and necklace, is valued at $899. Annmarie's Boutique Kokomo, Chapter 2 Books, Jamie’s Soda Fountain and Gordo’s Taco Shop donated additional prizes.
More stuff to do
Alehouse show tonight
Members of Love 4 Zero will play at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave. Visitors of the Alehouse will be able to eat and drink while the band plays from 8 to 10 p.m. There is no admission cost.
Spooky Saturday
The owner of the Davies House will open the premises for a public paranormal investigation, assisted by local investigation team, The Paranormal Family. Admission to the haunted house will cost $25 per person. Pizza and beverages are included in the price. The house is at 701 W. Jefferson St. and the investigation will start at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Show pony
Crown Haven Center, 5282 W. 250 South, will host pony rides and a petting zoo from 5 to 7 p.m. today. One trip around the indoor arena will cost $5. The horses will be available to all ages, and the event will be held regardless of weather conditions. Horse riders will also be able to feed the ponies carrots. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrownHavenCenter.
