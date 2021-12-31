1. New Year with beer
The Coterie, at 107 W. Sycamore St., is ringing in the new year with music and beer. There will be a $10 cover charge, but both floors will have music. Starting at 5 p.m., the downstairs level will have a DJ. Then, starting at 8 p.m., a live Americana band called Davey And The Midnights will play upstairs. All of the house liquor and draft beer will cost $5, and visitors will toast with Miller High Life beer (aka the “Champagne of Beers”) at midnight.
2. Balloon drop at noon
If you’ve got kids, all three Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations will help you celebrate New Year’s Eve. The free event starts at 11:30 a.m. at each location. There will be plenty of games for the children to play, and the library will have a balloon drop at noon. For more information, visit https://khcpl.libnet.info/events.
3. Eve at the Opera
Self-described as a “nonstop party band,” Groovesmash will rock in the new year at the Delphi Opera House, 109 S. Washington St. On the third floor of the opera house, Groovesmash will play a collection of rock, funk and soul music starting at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, which cost $42, go to www.delphioperahouse.org.
4. Keep the music going
For the second night in a row, The Coterie will host live music. New Year’s Day will bring The Cosmic Situation to the stage. The three-piece rock band often volleys rhythm and lead roles between the bassist and guitarist. Tickets to the show cost $5. Doors open at 8 p.m., but the music starts at 9. You can check out the band before the show at www.reverbnation.com/thecosmicsituation.
5. Dreams of the Dead
American Dream Hi Fi, at 109 E. Sycamore St., will host its first concert of the year on New Year’s Day. The United States Blues Band, which primarily plays Grateful Dead songs, will take the stage at 8 p.m. The doors open at 7, though, if you’re looking to buy some vinyl before the all-ages show. You’ll also be able to buy beer and wine. The venue will only accept cash for the $10 cover charge and drinks.
Celebrate all weekend NYE Ball exhibit at Markland Mall
Although Kokomo won’t have a ball drop this year, you’ll still be able to check out the technology that made previous years so special. The New Year’s Eve ball exhibit at Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17 St., will display the various NYE balls that the TechnoKats Robotics Team have dropped in previous years. The exhibit will be in front of Ben’s Pretzels until Jan. 7.
Polar bear ride
Get a jump-start on your New Year’s resolutions with the Breakaway Bicycle Club’s 52nd annual Polar Bear Ride at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park, 902 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. A mid-winter tradition since 1970, this “rain/shine/snow/freeze” event will feature 17- and 25-mile marked routes through western Howard County, continental breakfast and lunch, plus “a roaring fireplace.” This year’s ride will begin with registration at 10 a.m. and a mass start time for riders at 10:45 a.m. Registration is $35 and can be completed the day of the ride, or online at www.breakaway.club/events/polar-bear-ride.
City of Lights
Saturday will be your last chance to catch the City of Lights display in Highland Park. The display opens at dusk, and admission is free. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Lights in the airpark
Grissom Air Museum will continue to celebrate Christmas until Sunday with its second annual Lights in the Airpark. From 4:30 to 9 p.m., visitors will find Cold War-era aircraft covered in Christmas lights and the museum’s guard tower transformed into a Christmas tree. Tickets cost $5 per person, but children 5 and younger get in for free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook or check their website at www.grissomairmuseum.com.
Frozen Sandlot
The Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., has been transformed into an outdoor ice-skating rink. Open until Jan. 9, the rink’s hours of operation vary daily, so check the website www.frozensandlot.com for availability and to purchase tickets.
