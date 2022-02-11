Dinner and a show
Black Box Benefit Productions will perform the one-act play “A Very Bad Day For Brandon Butterworth” tonight and Saturday night. Julienne-sliced chicken and rigatoni with either alfredo or marinara sauce are included in the Italian dinner served before the show on both nights.
The show, which is meant to raise money for Curtain Call Theatre for Children’s studio, will be performed at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. Doors to the venue open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 and the hourlong show starts at 7:30. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can found at kcctc.booktix.com. People who purchase individual tickets, which cost $25 each, will be seated with other audience members at 10-person tables. A private two-person table will cost $60, and a full 10-person table will cost $225.
Dance all night
Spend Saturday night on the dance floor. Don Pancho's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1833 S. Plate St., is hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed EDM party with Jacob Macias as the DJ. There is a full bar at the venue. Party people can get their groove on from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.
Lots of laughs
Ventriloquist and comedian Bill McClaine is performing at the Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Saturday evening. Tickets to the Peru show cost $25 per person, or $140 for a table of six, and can be purchased at the Beef O’Brady’s in Peru or by calling 765-472-3900. Doors to the venue open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7. Live music will be played by Danny T. and Bart Ewer prior to the comedy show.
Soup and sound
The Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., is hosting a fundraiser Saturday evening. Starting at 6 p.m., the “Above Average Musicians” will play for an audience while a supper of soup and salad is served. The library will accept freewill donations during the event. To attend the show, register by calling 765-628-3534.
Kokomo cards
Slater’s Sports Cards & Collectibles is hosting a card and memorabilia show on Saturday. The shop, which is at 150 S. Reed Road, is planning to host live autograph signings by former heavyweight boxing champion Lamon Brewster and former featherweight champion Angel Manfredy. Slater’s also expects to have 34 vendors at the event. If you’re interested, the show starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.
More to do
Concerts at The Coterie
The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., has two concerts scheduled for the weekend. DJ Action Jackson is taking over the stage tonight at 9 p.m. Admission costs $5. Then, on Saturday night, the four-piece string band Rumpke Mountain Boys are scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m. Presale tickets for the Saturday show cost $15 and go up to $20 on the night of the concert. If you’re planning on going, presale tickets can be purchased at kokomocoterie.com/events. Otherwise, you can listen to the band’s live album “In Good Company” for a taste of their talent outside of a recording studio.
Morning with the mayor
Grab a coffee and chat with Mayor Tyler Moore. The mayor will be answering questions about the city and business community from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. today. You’ll be able to find him at Sweet Peas Play Cafe, 1825 S. Plate St.
Love at the mall
The common area at Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., will be transformed into a craft show for the entire day on Saturday. The event, which is titled “Love is in the Air,” will feature local crafters selling romantic gifts. There are also giveaways planned for the event, which is organized by Roxanna's Studio 21. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit marklandmall.com/events-news.
