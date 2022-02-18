New exhibit at the Howard County Historical Society
The final installation of “Howard County African American History Revealed” will open today. In the exhibit, visitors will learn about four organizations that have been indispensable to the Carver neighborhood. Additionally, the exhibit honors women from the neighborhood. The museum, which is at 1200 W. Sycamore St., will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for students 18 and under or $10 for adults and can be purchased online or at the museum. For more information, visit www.hchistory.org or call 765-452-4314.
Euchre Championship
Junior Achievement of Miami County is holding its first annual Euchre Championship on Saturday. A team of two players can enter the competition for $50, and singles are able to enter for $25. Appetizers will be provided at the event. The championship will be held at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used by Junior Achievement of Miami County to provide additional resources to schools in the area.
Farm-friendly fitness
It’s time to practice your mountain pose. Happy Goat Lucky Yoga will host two classes at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., on Saturday. The beginner-friendly yoga classes last about 45 minutes, with the last 15 minutes set aside to take pictures with the goats. Yoga mats and goat snacks will be provided. Classes are from 11 a.m. to noon or 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for seniors or children ages 8 to 13, $30 for adults or $50 for two tickets. Book online before the class at www.HappyGoatLuckyYoga.com. Masks are required throughout the class.
Coterie concert
You can get your groove on at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this Saturday. The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors will start rockin’ at 9 p.m., although doors to the bar open at 8. Sonically, the band could be described as heavy progressive rock. You can listen to them, or read about their history, at www.themysticalhotchocolateendeavors.com. Presale tickets cost $5, and tickets purchased on the day of the concert cost $7. If you want to go, you can find tickets at https://www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Here comes the gala
The 2022 Bridal Gala will be held at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., on Sunday. From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors will be able to check out more than 30 vendors who specialize in weddings. Tickets are free and can be booked at www.eventbrite.com/e/bridal-gala-tickets-224016538497.
Where’s the werewolf?
Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting its monthly game of Werewolf starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. During the game, players are assigned secret roles — they’ll either be a werewolf who tries to kill the villagers, or a villager who tries to catch the werewolf. The event is free to attend and will continue until the “village” gets tired.
At the Alehouse
Kati Lewis will teach a painting class at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Tuesday. For $22, visitors will receive a canvas and a glass of wine or beer to sip while they learn to paint a kaleidoscopic masterpiece. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. You can reserve a spot by registering on the Alehouse’s Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/KokomoAleHouse/events/.
Southern rock
SouthRidge is scheduled to play at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The four-member southern rock and country band will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge to get into the venue. To listen to the band before the show, visit www.southridgelive.com/music.
