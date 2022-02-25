Walk with purpose
Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event will be held this Saturday. During the event, the nonprofit organization invites community members to walk the mile between the Rescue Mission’s headquarters and its women and children shelters, Watered Garden and Open Arms. This year, the organization hopes to collect $150,000 during the event. A golden sneaker trophy will be awarded to the team that raises the most money. If you’re interested, the event starts at 321 W. Mulberry St. and will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Play through the weekend
The Kokomo Civic Theatre will perform William Inge’s “Bus Stop” throughout the weekend. Taking place in a 1950s Kansas diner, the play is about a group of strangers who are forced to wait out a blizzard together. On Friday and Saturday, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. Director Colburn Lambert said each performance should last about 90 minutes. Tickets can be purchased online or at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., up until the beginning of each performance. Admission costs $10 for students through college and for children 12 or younger; $12 for people aged 60 or older; and $15 for adults. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets/.
Classical concert
A string quartet from the Kassia Ensemble is scheduled to play with trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden on Sunday. Starting at 2:30 p.m., the group of musicians will play arrangements of contemporary and familiar classical music, such as “Alla Turcca” by Mozart. If you’re interested, the concert will be held in the Kokomo High School auditorium and tickets cost $15 for adults, while children get in for free. You can purchase tickets at the door prior to the show. For more information, visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Two nights for the Deadheads
Grateful Dead tribute band Hyryder is playing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., for two nights in a row this weekend. The five-member band is from Indiana, and you can listen to their work at http://www.hyryder.com/music.html. Doors open at 8 p.m. on both nights, and the show starts at 9. Tickets cost $20 per day and can be purchased at https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/hyryder-way-down-in-kokomo.
Lose yourself in the music
American Dream Hi-Fi is hosting a rap battle on Saturday. Fifty contestants, including out-of-state rappers, will compete for the $500 grand prize. The battle, which is at 109 E. Sycamore St., starts at 8 p.m. Admission will cost $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/recordshopkokomo.
More this weekend
Ghost hunting
Mysterious things have been seen in the Davies House at 701 W. Jefferson St. People have reported shadowy figures, gnome-like creatures, doppelgangers and a hat man at the house. If you think you’re brave enough to spend an evening in a haunted house, the owner is inviting the public to join a public investigation at 7 p.m. Saturday. It costs $25 at the door to join the investigation. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/The-Davies-House-102236061160547.
Get your groove on
Don Pancho's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1833 S. Plate St., is hosting another Saturday party. DJ Flow and DJ Atto will play Latin music during the event, which will run from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. El Rancho Street Taco Truck will also serve food during the party. Admission costs $10, but women get in for free until midnight.
Big Breakfast
If you’re a fan of breakfast food, 4-H will be serving plenty of it on Saturday during its 49th Pancake and Whole Hog Sausage day. The event will be drive-thru only and costs $7 per person. Bulk meat sales will also be available during the event. If you’re interested, the event runs from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held at the Miami County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North. Make sure you bring cash, as debit and credit cards will not be accepted. For more information, call 765-472-1921.
