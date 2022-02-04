After the storm
Fifth Symphony
The Kokomo Symphony will play one of the most easily recognized pieces of classical music on Saturday. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which was even sent into the cosmos via golden-plated records on Voyager 1 and 2, will be performed at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The orchestra will also play pieces from “La Traviata,” “Der Freischütz,” and “Phantom of the Opera.” If you’re interested, the concert starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. Tickets cost $20, but college students only have to pay $5 and grade-school students get in for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
Uncle John’s Band
The six-person Grateful Dead tribute band, Graciously Departed, will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., on Saturday. If you purchase tickets ahead of time, they’ll cost $5. However, tickets on the day of the concert will go up to $7. Doors to the venue open at 8 p.m., and the band goes on an hour later. You can listen to some of the band’s live performances at artistecard.com/graciouslydeparted. If you like what you hear, you can find presale tickets online at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Bright idea
Add a personal touch to your outdoor decorations with a ceramic lantern. Using a special glaze that makes the lanterns look like stoneware, people will be able to paint up to three of the outdoor light sources at Fired Arts Studio, 106 N. Main St., at 11 a.m. Saturday. Registration costs $11, and each lantern, which should be paid for at the event, will cost $12. You can sign up at occ.sn/34QT2FTs.
Tempted to stay inside?
If you don’t feel like going outside and dealing with the snow, the nonprofit organization, Washington, DC History & Culture, is hosting a virtual screening of “The Temptations” twice today. At 11 a.m. then 7 p.m., you’ll be able to join the organization in a viewing of the film, which is based on the history of the Motown band The Temptations. You can sign up for the free event at eventbrite.com/e/the-temptations-music-and-film-history-livestream-tickets-230954600427.
Stay sharp
The Tipton Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Tipton Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., this weekend. The show starts at 9 a.m. on both days, but closes at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. General admission will cost $5, but children under 12 will get in for free with an adult.
Some more fun things to do
Speaker series
The inaugural Kokomo Pride speaker series continues next week with Paul Novak. You’ll be able to watch Novak speak at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., at 6 p.m. Thursday. However, the Pride organization also plans to have a livestream for people who don’t feel comfortable going to the event in person. Novak played an integral role in founding Kokomo Pride and now serves as a board member on Kokomo’s Human Rights Commission. The event is free.
Beards and bourbon
If you’re fond of tobacco and maintaining a bit of fuzz on your face, you might want to check out Mississinewa Cigar Company at 1038 E. Main St. in Gas City. At 6 p.m. Saturday, the cigar shop will bring in barbers Jeff Leslie and Kyle McLaughlin to trim beards. During the event, Mississinewa Cigar Company will offer special deals on its cigars and bourbon.
Office training
If you spend a lot of time at a desk, Body & Brain Yoga Tai-Chi is offering online classes for office workers. The 45-minute Zoom class, which will be held at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, intends to help attendees improve posture and relaxation. The instructor, Julia Chung, worked in an office before transitioning to a yoga and tai chi instructor. Register for the class online at https://bit.ly/3L0t5XM.
