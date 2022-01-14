1. Rad opening
The Kokomo Farmers Market announced Tuesday that its store and café is making a transition. Now, the manager of the market, Adrienne Akers Partlow, will be running the storefront at 115 W. Sycamore St. independently as The Radish Market & Cafe. The newly branded storefront is opening for the first time 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To celebrate, 20% is being taken off everyone’s orders. Although the café won’t be open until Tuesday, The Radish will still have baked goods prepared for customers with a sweet tooth. For more information, visit the The Radish Market & Cafe’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
2. Haunting on Jefferson Street
The house at 701 W. Jefferson St. is rumored to be haunted. Coughing, growling and laughter has been heard during several investigations by multiple teams. People have also reported seeing a child doppelganger, misty figures, gnome-type people and a hat man. At 6 p.m. Saturday, the Paranormal Family will conduct a public investigation at the house. Admission will cost $25. For more information, visit the Paranormal Family’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/The-Paranormal-Family-104892241792203/.
3. Crafts for kittens
Support local crafters and the Kokomo Humane Society on Saturday. The Sunspot Natural Market has listed 17 vendors that will sell a variety of goods during a co-benefit with the humane society. The assortment of vendors include jewelry, pottery, quilts and paintings. The market will also collect freewill donations at the door. If you’re interested, the market is at 3717 S. Reed Road and the benefit will run from 3 to 8 p.m. For a list of vendors, check Sunspot Natural Market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SunspotNaturalMarket.
4. Written in the stars
The Lotus House Salon, 1735 S. Dixon Road, will host a tarot reading and chakra cleansing event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An in-depth tarot reading will cost $30 and last roughly 30 minutes. Madeline Yockey, owner of The Lotus Salon, said she works with two-card spreads and a crystal pendulum to answer questions. The chakra cleansings range from 15 to 30 minutes and cost $30 or $60, depending on how long you want your session to last. Sound therapy, visualization techniques and meditation with crystals are used during the cleansing service. For more information, or to book an appointment, message the Lotus House Salon on social media or email at crystalvisionhealingservices@gmail.com.
5. Groovy folks
There’s going to be some hootin’ and hollerin’ at The Coterie on Saturday. Louisville-based Mama Said String Band will bring energetic folk music to the stage at 9 p.m. after the doors open at 8. If you decide to purchase tickets on Saturday, tickets will cost $15. However, presale tickets cost $10. The four-piece band was nominated for the Lexington Music Awards’ bluegrass category on Monday. For more information and to buy presale tickets, check www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
More to do
Flexible plans
Rhum Academy of Music is holding its monthly yoga class this Saturday. Starting at noon, Bekah Cross will teach the beginner’s class at 500 W. Superior St. Participation will cost $10, and the academy recommends bringing your own yoga mat.
Where’s the werewolf?
Kingdom Cards & Games is hosting its monthly game of Werewolf this Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. The object of the game is simple enough; everyone receives secret character cards and villagers try to weed out the werewolves while the werewolves try to kill the villagers. The event is free to attend and participants don’t need to stay for the entire night. The games will continue until the “village” is too tired.
Quick crustaceans
Scuttle on over to the Coterie for some crab racing this Thursday. The race starts at 8, but you’ll have to show up early and pick a crab if you want to participate. The lucky person who chooses a winning crab will receive a $25 gift card. Second place wins a $15 gift card, and third place wins a $10 gift card. Participation is free.
