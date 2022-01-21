1. Got your goat
Practice your down dog with some friendly goats. Happy Goat Lucky Yoga is hosting an indoor flow yoga class at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., on Saturday. The 45-minute class is indoors and scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. After the class, visitors will have 15 minutes to mingle with the five sweater-wearing goats. Make sure to purchase tickets online at happygoatluckyyoga.com before you go. Tickets cost $20 for seniors and children 8 to 13 years old. Otherwise, tickets cost $30, or you can get two for $50. Yoga mats and goat snacks will be provided.
2. Alehouse storyteller
Keith Rea has been singing since he was 9 years old. Since his beginning with the Marion Boys Club Singers, he’s traveled the nation writing acoustic tunes and singing for the people he meets. The folk musician is playing at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. You can sneak a listen before the show on Rea’s website, keithrea.com.
3. Tropical tunes
Dress up in your favorite Hawaiian shirts. The Coterie’s Sunken Cob Tiki Night is bringing rum-based cocktails and island-inspired dishes to the menu starting at 5 p.m. Later, Indiana-based Pressed in Black will shred some gnarly ska and surf rock jams. The band goes on at 8 and the bar will stay open until 3 a.m. For more information on the show, which is free to attend, visit kokomocoterie.com
4. Helpful hip-hop
You can get your groove on and do a good deed at the same time this Saturday. American Dream Hi-Fi, at 109 E. Sycamore St., will be collecting donations for Bon Air Middle School during its hip-hop night. Indiana-based DeRay and Dunny Zukko are scheduled to perform from 7 to 11:45 p.m. School supplies and cash will be collected during the show and donated to children who aren’t able to afford supplies this year.
5. Country kingdom
Nashville-based Tom Baker is coming to The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. The singer and guitarist is set to hop on stage at 9:30 p.m. this Saturday. If you go, be prepared to pay the $5 cover charge. You can listen to Baker before the show on his Facebook page, facebook.com/thewildcountryband.
More to do
Seed Swap
If you don’t mind the drive, the fourth annual Central Indiana Seed Swap will be at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St. in Noblesville, on Saturday. The event is held by the Hamilton County Master Gardeners and is free to attend. Speakers, vendors and free seeds will be available at the seed swap from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a silent auction during the event with nearly 100 items. Naturally, some items in the auction will help with your garden — there’s a soil testing kit, mulch and 3D-printed planters— but other prizes include a basket of chocolate, bartending services and an Indiana Colts gift basket. If you go, the swap will be held in the llama barn. Expect to follow CDC guidelines.
Folk tunes
Nectar Valley, a Kentucky-based bluegrass band, is coming to Kokomo for the first time on Saturday. For $5, you’ll be able to welcome the four-piece string band to town at The Coterie. Doors open at 8 p.m., but the music starts at 9. You can listen to the band at nectarvalleymusic.com.
Trivia Night
Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., is giving away a mystery box and $25 in gift cards on Wednesday. There’s a catch, though: You have to win trivia night first. The questions start at 7 p.m., but you’ll have to sign up for the competition half an hour before it begins.
