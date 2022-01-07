It’s all fun and games
The first of 12, January’s First Friday event will be centered around the theme of game night. Local businesses will incorporate a variety of family-fun games from 5:30 to 9 p.m. MO Joe Coffee Co announced it would be among the participating businesses, with live music planned from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-downtown/.
Psychedelic Saturday
Indiana native Joshua Powell has been featured on multiple Spotify-curated playlists and can be heard in Starbucks coffee shops around the nation. You’ll be able to hear him live at The Coterie on Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m., but the psychedelic indie-folk artist doesn’t go on until 9. If you go, plan on paying the $5 cover at the door. For more information, visit kokomocoterie.com/events.
Acoustic Alehouse
The Peaceful Kings will play an acoustic set tonight at Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave. The band, which is native to Kokomo, is scheduled to play from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Visit the Alehouse’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KokomoAleHouse for more information.
Bendy Brews
Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., is combining yoga and beer. The class, which is taught by Bekah Cross, will take place from noon to 1 on Saturday. Attendance and a locally brewed Sun King beer cost $15, but an extra $5 will upgrade your drink to liquor or a Sun King brew made off-premise. The class welcomes beginners and will focus on strength and relaxation.
Last day to celebrate NYE
If you’ve been wanting to check out the New Year’s Eve ball exhibit at Markland Mall, this is your last chance. This is the final weekend to see the exhibit, which showcases the progress of technology that the TechnoKats Robotics Team has developed for past NYE celebrations. The three NYE balls, which were used from 1998 through 2020, will be displayed in front of Ben’s Pretzels. For more information, visit marklandmall.com/events-news.
Keep the fun going
Frozen Sandlot
The Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S Union St., has been transformed into an outdoor ice-skating rink. The rink’s hours of operation vary, so check the website www.frozensandlot.com for availability and to purchase tickets. This is the last weekend the ice-skating rink will be open.
Crafts at the library
The south branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library had arts and crafts events scheduled for tinkerers of all ages on Saturday. Unfortunately, due to rising covid cases, the events will no longer be held in person. Now, people who already registered for the event will be able to pick up a “take-and-make kit” at the library to participate at home. For younger groups, children will make giant paper bag stars with the adults who care for them. For an older crowd, the library has organized kits to make miniature heart pillows. For more information, visit the library’s website at https://khcpl.libnet.info/events.
Pokémon Standard Tournament
AA Cards & Collectibles, at 2941 S. Washington St., is hosting a Pokémon tournament on Saturday. Starting at 6 p.m., challengers will be able to compete for a trophy, a trading card pack and bragging rights. Entry for the competition will cost $10. If you’ve got a youngster who wants to compete, or learn how to, there will be an additional competition for children starting at 1 p.m.
