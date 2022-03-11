Park Band at Havens
The Kokomo Park Band will perform a free concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The 90-minute concert, titled “Music Makers,” will include a collection of marches, Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto and a tonal poem honoring civil-rights heroine Rosa Parks titled “A Movement for Rosa.” There will also be a display about the restoration of Douglas School at the concert.
Symphonic Saturday
The Kokomo Symphony’s rescheduled Mid-Winter Romance concert is set for Saturday at Havens Auditorium. The orchestra plans to perform one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, along with pieces from “La Traviata,” “Der Freischütz” and “Phantom of the Opera.” The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. Tickets cost $20, but college students only have to pay $5, and grade-school students get in for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
Narrow Gate Night Out
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch will host a shopping spree tonight. In preparation of the organization’s May 7 Derby Ball benefit, women are invited to visit Blye's Bridal Loft and Esther's Place Boutique starting at 6 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and champagne will be served at Blye’s Bridal Loft, 321 N. Main St., while women find formal outfits for the ball. The shop's inventory will be sold at a 15% discount during the event. After Blye’s, customers are invited to find derby hats at Esther’s Place Boutique, 414 W. Taylor St. The boutique will donate 20% of its proceeds from the night to Narrow Gate.
Dinner and a show
You can help support Peru’s Circus City Festival Band while enjoying a spaghetti dinner on Saturday. Plates cost $8 and include garlic bread and a garden salad. Children under 6 eat for free. The meals will be served at the Peru Maennerchor, 154 S. Wabash St., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Choral Reef will also provide entertainment inside the maennerchor starting at 6:30.
Funky fun
Pushing Daisy’s Band will get down with some psychedelic funk on Saturday. You can catch the band at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., at 9 p.m., but doors to the venue open at 8. Tickets cost $7 at the door or $5 if you purchase them ahead of time. You can find presale tickets at www.kokomocoterie.com/events. Otherwise, you can listen to the band’s music at www.youtube.com/user/EnemaOfYourEstate/.
More to do this week
Classic country
Krista & The Night Shift will play tried and true country hits at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., from 8 to 10 p.m. tonight. There is no cover charge for the acoustic concert. If you’re interested, you can listen to the three-member band at https://kristahoosemusic.com/home#videos.
St. Patrick’s Day
The Jason Wells band will provide some entertainment at The Coterie for St. Patrick’s Day. There will be a $5 cover for the Thursday event, and glasses of Jameson will also be served for $5 that night. If you’d like to see the blues rock trio, they go on at 9 p.m. and you can listen to them at http://jasonwellsmusic.com/media.
Picture perfect
The Kokomo Art Association’s 2022 photo show starts on Wednesday. There are three categories this year: black and white photography, color photography and a junior category for people 15 to 17 years old. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 525 W. Ricketts St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.