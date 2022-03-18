Holiday blues
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, local musicians Blind Boy and the CNI Dogs are playing a blues show with Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel. Tickets to the show cost $10 cash at the door or $11.49 online at greenandbluesconcert.brownpapertickets.com. The show will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, 2401 Saratoga Ave.
Do you believe in magic?
Jim Turnpaugh and Caleb Wiles will perform two magic shows at the Elliott House, 1216 W. Sycamore St., on Saturday. The first is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the second is scheduled for 8. The show is for people 12 or older. Although the magicians don’t plan on performing a crass show, they emphasized the show is for adults. Tickets cost $25 and can be found at http://bpt.me/5350971.
Beer run
Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., is hosting the annual Howard County CASA St. Patrick's Day Beer 5K on Saturday. Racers will meet at the brewery at noon, and participants 21 and older will receive a free beer after the race. Registration costs $30, and all proceeds go toward training new court-appointed special advocates. For more information or to register, visit casa5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx.
Grab a Guinness
Cook McDoogal's annual St. Patrick's Day party will be held on Friday. Doors to the bar, which is at 100 N. Main St., open at 6 p.m. Dan West will host the event and provide some music before Barefoot Murphy performs at 9. There will also be a costume contest and a raffle. This event is limited to people 21 or older, and there is a $10 cover charge at the door.
Organ fanfare
Matt Gerhard will perform an hourlong organ concert at Grace United Methodist Church on Sunday. Gerhard plans to perform classical compositions, hymns and Disney songs on Kokomo’s largest organ during the concert. Tickets to the 3 p.m. show cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
More stuff to do
Shows at The Coterie
Two bands are playing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Tonight, ukulele and banjo duo Pickin’ Pear will be on stage. There will be a $5 cover charge tonight, and Bad Dad Brewing beers will also be sold for $5. Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers will play '90s rock tributes on Saturday. Admission will cost $5 during presale or $10 on the night of the show. Irish Goodbyes will be on sale for $5 on Saturday as well. The music starts at 9 p.m. on both nights, but doors open at 8. You can purchase tickets at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Find the werewolf
Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting its monthly game of Werewolf on Saturday. During each game, players are randomly assigned secret roles — either villager or werewolf — and compete to either catch every werewolf or eat every villager. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.
At the Alehouse
Craig Thurston will play some original compositions, as well as classic rock and country covers at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., tonight. You’ll be able to enjoy the live entertainment with some food and drinks from 8 to 10 p.m.
Goat yoga
Happy Goat Lucky Yoga is teaching two beginner-level classes on Saturday. The first class starts at 11 a.m. and the second starts at 5 p.m. Each class will last 45 minutes, with the last 15 allocated for asking questions and hanging out with the goats. Tickets cost $20 for children ages 8 to 13 and seniors. Otherwise, tickets cost $30 or $50 for two. A yoga mat and goat treats are included in the cost. You can purchase tickets at www.happygoatluckyyoga.com. The classes will be held at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St.
