Go for a ride
Crown Haven Center is opening its indoor riding arena today for pony rides and a petting zoo. One ride around the arena will cost $5, and horse riding is open to all ages from 5 to 7 p.m. The event, which is at 5282 W. 250 South in Russiaville, will be held regardless of weather conditions. Horse riders will also be able to feed the ponies carrots. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrownHavenCenter.
Crocodile Rocking
Jim Witter will play an Elton John tribute concert in the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, on Sunday. Organized by Kokomo Community Concerts, the show will start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets to the event can be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert for $15. However, ticketholders for canceled 2020 Kokomo Community Concerts shows will get in for free. Children are also able to attend the concert without a ticket. For more information, visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Spring Fling
Junkin’ With Jane, at 1026 S. Main St., is hosting its first annual spring fling event. There will be games, giveaways and a free lunch during the event, which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other than the thrift store, shoppers will be able to purchase goods from various guest vendors during the event.
Scales and Slime
Starting Saturday at 1 p.m. and expected to last an hour, the Zionsville Nature Center at 250 N. Fifth St. is inviting people to learn more about amphibians and reptiles. One of the Nature Center’s naturalists will lead a discussion on the creatures, then lead a hike to Zion Nature Sanctuary to look for some of the animals. If you’re interested, you can register for the free event at www.zionsville-in.gov/Activities/Activity/Detail/Scales-Slime-423.
See some art
A new art exhibit is coming to the Honeywell Center in Wabash on Friday. The exhibit, which is titled “Mud & Cloth,” is comprised of fiber artist Ejenobo “Jena” Oke’s work. Her quilts, mixed media creations and loom weavings will be displayed at the Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., until April 24. For more information about the exhibit or the artist, visit www.honeywellarts.org/exhibits.
More to do
Alehouse show
Pat Dotson, the guitarist and vocalist of The Checkered Vans, will be playing at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. From 7 to 9 p.m., you’ll be able to grab a brew and a bite while Dotson plays rock covers with special guest Joni Delon. There is no cover charge for the event, which will be at 1134 Home Ave.
Show some Flair
Although The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., regularly hosts trivia night on Tuesdays, the upcoming trivia night is going to be a little different. On March 29, the bar raised the prize from $100 to $200, and all of the questions will be about pro wrestling. It won't cost anything to compete, but teams must be limited to six people or fewer. Teams must sign up before the trivia starts at 8 p.m.
Hop on stage
Wednesday is open mic night at Coopers Pub, 113 E. Sycamore St. A full PA system will be provided, so performers only need to bring their instruments. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.
Play the blues
Mudhound Revival, a slide guitar rock and blues band from Lafayette, is leading a blues jam tonight. If you want to play with them, or just sit and listen, the jam will be held at Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, 2401 Saratoga Ave. The free blues jam starts at 7:30 p.m.
