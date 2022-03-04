Running for a cause
Starting Saturday and continuing until Monday, Shannon Spencer will run 48 miles over the course of 48 hours. The marathon will be divided between 4-mile runs every four hours and is being used to raise money for Ainsley’s Angels — a nonprofit organization that aims to make communities more inclusive. Specifically, Spencer hopes to raise $10,000 for two Axiom conversion chairs, which would allow immobile or physically challenged passengers to participate in athletic races. If you would like to cheer Spencer on during the marathon, F.I.T. Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave., will serve as her headquarters for the weekend. Otherwise, donations can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/AinsleysAngels, on Venmo to @Ainsleys-Angels or by sending a check to Kristy High at P.O. Box 265, Russiaville, IN 46979. The organization asks that the memo line says NCI, which is short for North Central Indiana.
Seeing Green
Downtown Kokomo is going green tonight. Local businesses participating in Kokomo Downtown District’s First Friday might celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or eco-friendliness. The festivities are scheduled to run from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Geek out
This year, instead of having one large event, Kokomo-Con plans to divide its festivities between three events. Part one of Kokomo-Con will be held at Baymont by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, on Saturday. Admission will cost $5 at the door or at Comics Cubed, 113 E. Sycamore St., before the event. Attendees will have 50 vendors to browse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while games run from noon to 8.
Hear the church bells
Multiple churches are joining together on Saturday for the 2022 Kokomo Handbell Festival. The group will be directed by Purdue’s bell choir director, Rhonda Blacklock. The 5:30 p.m. vesper service will be held at Bible Baptist Church Kokomo, 2635 S. Dixon Road, and is free to the public. Freewill donations will be collected to cover the cost of the bell festival.
Battle of the bots
Local robotics teams will compete in Northwestern High School’s gymnasium, 3431 N. County Road 400 West, throughout the weekend. There will be two challenges during the competition: The first will have robots fire balls at two goals, while the second will challenge robots to climb an obstacle described as “a set of four monkey bars.” The competition will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, or 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Face masks are required during the event.
Other stuff happening
Coterie concerts
There are two artists playing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. First up is the blues-rock band Jack Whittle Trio. Tickets to the Friday show cost $5 for pre-sale, which can be found at www.kokomocoterie.com/events, and $7 at the door. On Saturday, Indianapolis-based Howard will perform rock, soul and jam band music. Admission will cost $5 for the Saturday show. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights, and the shows start at 9.
It’s time to duel
Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., will host a Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament on Sunday. It will cost $9 to join the tournament, and each participant will receive two official tournament card packs, with an additional two retail packs awarded to players who rank in the top half. The winner and a random participant will receive a playmat. The competition starts at 4 p.m.
At the Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Sean VerLee for some acoustic jams from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight. There is no cover charge for the event. The singer and songwriter is also a local worship leader. You can find more information at www.facebook.com/SeanVerLeeMusic.
