First Visual Arts Festival
Peru’s first Visual Arts Festival is Saturday. Festivities start at 7 a.m. with the adult plein air competition. During the competition, artists will paint landmarks and people throughout downtown Peru for three $300 prizes. Judges will announce the winners at 4 p.m. Starting at 9 a.m., the youth plein air watercolor competition will take place at McClure's Orchard and Winery. The youth competition will be judged at 1 p.m. by Mayor Miles Hewitt. Also starting at 9, vendors will sell merchandise in the town’s Artist’s Square, and museums will fill stamp cards for a chance to win a prize. Throughout the day, anyone will be able photograph the Peru Visual Arts Festival for a photography competition. Three winners will be announced periodically, and each will receive a $100 award.
Schoolhouse Rock
Kokomo Curtain Call will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” throughout the weekend. Shows will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, then 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to the weekend shows will cost $10 and can be purchased at kcctc.booktix.com or by calling 765-236-6522. The Curtain Call studio is at 2114 N. Armstrong St.
A cappella
Organized by Kokomo Community Concerts, five-man a cappella group Veritas will harmonize gospel, opera, pop, rock and Broadway hits Sunday afternoon. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be in the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $15, but children get in for free. Additionally, people who purchased tickets for canceled 2020 Kokomo Community Concerts shows will get in for free. Visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org for more information.
Spring Fling & Hot Rod Machines
People visiting Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., will find a car show Saturday morning. Starting at 8 a.m., vendors and food trucks will be at the car show to feed hungry enthusiasts. Awards for the show will be distributed shortly after 2 p.m., then cover band RockAmerica will perform at 3. All proceeds from the event will go to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 28.
A game of Werewolf
To celebrate the upcoming full moon, which will be on Monday, Kingdom Cards & Games will host a few rounds of Werewolf on Saturday. Before the game starts, players are randomly assigned secret roles — they will either be villagers or werewolves. Then, during the game, villagers try to figure out who the werewolves are while the werewolves try to eliminate the villagers. The event will be free to attend at 126 W. Walnut St. and starts at 7 p.m. The games will continue until the shop runs out of participants.
Live music this week
The Coterie
Camp Culture, a four-member rock group from Indianapolis, will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Friday night. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9. There is no cover charge for the Friday show. There are two headliners for the Saturday show. First, Branded Bluegrass will take the stage at 8 p.m. Then, Last Minute Band will play at 10. Doors to the venue open at 7. There will be a $15 cover charge for people who buy tickets at the door. Otherwise, tickets purchased before the day of the show will cost $10, Presale tickets can be found at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Kokomo Alehouse
Pat Dotson, of The Checkered Vans, and Joni DeLon will perform at The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday night. The concert will run 7-9 p.m. and will feature a range of covers spanning the '80s and beyond. There is no cover charge for the Friday show, but food and drinks will be available for purchase.
